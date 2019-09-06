Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds sustained minor injuries after he was shot on Oct. 18 while driving with two other men, including one who was also injured in the shooting. According to 9News, police received a call around 3 a.m. from a person who reported a shooting near East Hampden Avenue and South Dahlia Street in Denver, Colorado. The caller said he was shot while driving a blue Ford Bronco. Another person who also called 911 at that time said he was being followed and two of his friends have been shot.
Police said Reynolds was shot once in his left arm and in the back of his head while the other man was shot in his back. There was also a third person who was injured by shattered glass. The three people had scrapes as well from climbing over a fence.
The victims’ car was found in a separate location after being hit with bullets in the back driver-side and front windshield. Police said they also found two fired cartridge casings behind the car.
In a statement to 9NEWS, the Denver Broncos confirmed that their 29-year-old wide receiver was one of the people injured in the shooting.
“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries. Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities,” the team stated, per 9News.
Reynolds was recovering from another injury he sustained on the field. The Broncos received missed the last two games due to his injury, but he has been present at the team’s facility.
Reynolds and the other men who accompanied him on Oct. 18 revealed in court documents that the shooting happened after they left Shotgun Willies, a strip club in Glendale, Colorado. The three men reported that at least four cars were following them after they left the club. Reynolds and his passengers said their car stopped working as the perpetrators started shooting at them on the highway. The three men then tried to escape from the shooters by foot, court documents stated.
Police later arrested Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza for the shooting. Investigators spotted on Mendoza video as he entered the club just around midnight. Mendoza didn’t interact with the entertainers at the club, but he watched the victims and followed them as they left, court documents stated. Three other cars also followed Reynolds’ car as he left the parking lot, per the documents.
Charlesworth later spoke to police, saying he was assisting a friend who asked him to pursue the men after a previous dispute. While he denied that he shot at the men, Charlesworth said the shots came from the other cars.
Reynolds, an eight-year NFL veteran, has played with the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans. He signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Broncos this past offseason.