Police said Reynolds was shot once in his left arm and in the back of his head while the other man was shot in his back. There was also a third person who was injured by shattered glass. The three people had scrapes as well from climbing over a fence.

The victims’ car was found in a separate location after being hit with bullets in the back driver-side and front windshield. Police said they also found two fired cartridge casings behind the car.

In a statement to 9NEWS, the Denver Broncos confirmed that their 29-year-old wide receiver was one of the people injured in the shooting.

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries. Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities,” the team stated, per 9News.