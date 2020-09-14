Former MSNBC host Joy Reid is accusing Piers Morgan of luring her onto his podcast to attack her character and record. Ahead of the interview that aired Thursday evening, Reid called out Morgan for launching a prepared attack against her for obsessing over race and particularly Black women.

In Wednesday’s episode of The Joy Reid Show, the host discussed an interview she had recently with Morgan. Reid characterized him as “a rather thirsty little troll, desperate it seems for attention, and not just from Princess Meghan.” Reid explained that she was invited to appear on Morgan’s podcast, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“Sometimes you do want to talk to people on the right and see if they have interesting things to say,” Reid said of her decision to agree to the interview.

She displayed a screenshot of an email sent by Morgan’s producers, explaining that the two journalists would be engaged in “a free-flowing conversation covering several topics in her wheelhouse, including the Trump administration, Elon Musk establishing a new political party, ICE raids, and news of the day,” as well as Reid’s departure from MSNBC and her new online venture.

Instead, Reid claimed, “Piers used a 45-minute interview to ambush me mainly about his favorite subject: race, specifically why Black people like me talk so much about race, especially when it comes to Donald Trump.”

Reid and Nina Turner call out Morgan for going after Black women

Reid explained that Morgan used her appearance on his podcast to attack her for talking about race, bringing up years-old comments and posts to question Reid about removing books with sexual or LGBTQ content from school libraries.

“What the right likes to do is fixate on race to accuse Black people of fixating on race,” Reid said about Morgan and other right-leaning figures. She also accused Morgan of attacking and obsessing over Black women, showing a clip explaining how Morgan left his hosting position with the ITV network over his repeated hostile coverage of Meghan Markle.

As Blavity reported, Morgan has a long history of making strange and questionable comments about race. In recent years, Morgan has been criticized for comments he’s made about Markle as well as other figures such as gymnastics champion Simone Biles and reality television figure Omarosa Manigault Newman, who appeared with Morgan on Trump’s The Celebrity Apprentice TV show. Reid was joined on her show by activist and former Ohio Senate member Nina Turner, who appeared on a later segment of the same episode of Morgan’s show and thus witnessed the interview with Reid beforehand.

“It’s wild, and it’s weak,” Turner said of Morgan’s segment with Reid. “I cannot believe this guy is doing this to her,” Turner said, calling the segment, which featured a surprise appearance by an anti-Reid podcaster, “a total set-up.”

Morgan, meanwhile, has touted the episode, which aired Thursday evening, telling his audience, “Don’t miss Piers Morgan’s explosive interview with fired MSNBC host Joy Reid,” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Reid explained on her show, “I did not walk out on the Piers Morgan interview,” unlike Morgan, who stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain four years ago when confronted about his Meghan Markle comments. Morgan’s audience will receive Reid’s response to his attacks when his show airs, while Reid shares her perspective on the encounter on her show.