Juicy J shared that he gets paid for 90 percent of rap songs due to the constant sampling of his catalog and the music he released with Three 6 Mafia.
On the inaugural episode of SpringHill’s new show Two Ways About It, which also featured Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J discussed the group’s impact on the current landscape of rap music.
“I feel like the new trends is the old trends because everybody’s sampling Three-6-Mafia, so I’m already in,” Juicy J said, according to a report from Vibe. “‘Cause we started the trends.”
He added, “On some real s**t, five to six samples a day. I get paid off of pretty much every song, like 90 percent of the songs that’s out right now.”
Juicy J expressed his gratitude for others admiring his work enough to want to sample it.
“It’s a blessing. I love when people sample,” he said. “I just approve, approve. Everytime I get that email, I approve.”
Juicy J’s distinct sound has stood the test of time. Some popular music that samples Juicy J or Three 6 Mafia include Drake’s “No Friends In The Industry,” A$AP Ferg’s “Plain Jane” and Rae Sremmurd’s “Powerglide.”
“I feel like I don’t really have to adapt to the trends ‘cause all the music sounds like and has the flows of old Three-6-Mafia days, which I love. So I just keep doing what I’ve been doing,” he said.
On August 27, Juicy J released a jazz-infused album titled Ravenite Social Club. While the 17-track LP marks his first since 2020’s The Hustle Continues, he hinted that Ravenite Social Club could be his last project for a while.
“I got about 7 albums I’m dropping 2024 I never worked this hard in my life after this I’m gonna buy a house on the beach let my hair grow all the way out & become a full-time hippie,” he tweeted.
Juicy J is also an Oscar winner. In 2005, Three 6 Mafia took home an Academy Award for best original song for their song “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp,” which was featured in Hustle & Flow, starring Terrence Howard.