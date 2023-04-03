Kamala Harris is releasing a new book reflecting on her bid to the presidency. The former Vice President said it offers a look behind the scenes of her 2024 campaign against President Donald Trump. The news comes after she announced she would not pursue a run for California governor.

A look at Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign

Titled 107 Days, the book recounts Harris’ campaign against Trump after Joe Biden withdrew from the race. It will be released on Sept. 23, according to USA Today.

Harris shared her thought process and motivations for writing the book on social media.

“Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days, talking with my team, my family, my friends and pulling my thoughts together – in essence, writing a journal that is this book 107 Days with candor and reflection,” she said in a video posted online. “I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey.”

“Writing 107 Days felt like living the campaign in reverse – rewinding each moment and experiencing it all over again. Behind every speech I gave, hand I shook, and story I told on the road, there were deeper layers, quiet reflections, and lessons learned,” she added. “It is a candid and personal account of my journey – the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

“In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: sometimes, the fight takes a while,” Harris said a little later in the video.

What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story.



My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.



107 Days is out on September 23. I can't wait for you to read it: https://t.co/G4bkeZB4NZ pic.twitter.com/taUof0L4hs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2025

Kamala Harris’ ‘107 Days’ book reads like a ‘suspense novel’

Harris previously released a memoir in 2019, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, which details her upbringing and the early days of her career as a U.S. senator and attorney general of California. Her new book reads differently than a traditional political book, according to her editors at Simon & Schuster.

“It’s closer in spirit to ‘The West Wing’ or ‘Rocky,’” chief executive of Simon & Schuster Jonathan Karp said, according to The New York Times. “It reads like a suspense novel.”

Harris worked with novelist Geraldine Brooks to flesh out the narrative of 107 Days: “Geraldine is a former journalist and also a novelist, so she knows how to ask those discerning questions, and she also knows how to carry a narrative,” senior vice president of Simon & Schuster Dawn Davis said, per the New York Times. “Even though I knew how it ended, I was turning the pages as if it was a mystery.”