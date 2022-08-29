Male members of the Sunday Service choir created by Kanye West will have a noticeable look when they return to the choir. The rapper shared that the choir is making a comeback scheduled for March 16 via a now-deleted Instagram post, according to Billboard.

What’s the new rule for Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir members?

According to Vibe, there’s a new rule for the male members: they must shave their heads if they want to perform. West also shared an Instagram post with specifics about upcoming auditions looking for new members.

“Sunday service the next frontier is recruiting male choir members. Those selected are required to shave their heads,” his note read in part.

People are reacting to Kanye West’s bizarre new rule requiring choir members to shave their heads

The new rule is garnering mixed reactions, especially in light of Ye’s recent controversies, including antisemitic clothing he’s selling on his website and his public admiration for Hitler.

He also sparked controversy by posting an Instagram photo of white robes resembling the garb associated with the Ku Klux Klan. It comes as no surprise given the way West described his upcoming album as having “that antisemitic sound.” The LP is tentatively titled Bully and West equated it to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“Oh dear god it’s going to be Sunday Skinhead Service! Come on Ye ur losing ya sanity!!!” one person tweeted.

“He trying to creat a cult?” someone else asked.

“Kanye really wants to keep his choir members on a tight leash,” a third person wrote.