What happened at the track meet?

Anthony, a former student at Centennial High School, and Metcalf, who attended Memorial High School, reportedly did not know each other. The two exchanged words before Anthony allegedly stabbed Metcalf in the chest. According to court documents obtained by Fox 4 KDFW, witnesses identified Anthony as the suspect to a school resource officer who was the first to arrive at the scene moments after the incident.

At the time, Anthony told the officer that he was “protecting himself” after Metcalf had allegedly put his hands on him, even though Anthony said he warned the 17-year-old not to touch him. Police later labeled Anthony as the alleged suspect, but Anthony admitted to the stabbing and said: “I’m not alleged. I did it,” according to Fox 4 and Blavity.

Police told Anthony’s defense that they had interviewed more than 75 people who allegedly witnessed the stabbing, per Fox 4. Two witnesses from Memorial High School stated that Anthony walked over and sat down under the school’s pop-up tent.

They both stated in their testimonies that both Anthony and Metcalf had a back-and-forth after Metcalf told him that he had to leave and that the tent only belonged to Memorial High School students. Metcalf allegedly touched and shoved Anthony, and Anthony allegedly reached inside of his bag, pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf before walking away, according to statements obtained by Fox 4.