The parents of Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old student who was accused of stabbing another student during an altercation at a track meet, have spoken out for the first time. A press briefing was organized on April 17 by Next Generation Action Network, a social justice organization advocating for Anthony and supporting his self-defense claim.

Karmelo Anthony’s parents said they’re facing death threats

“In the wake of this tragic incident, our family has been under attack,” Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, said, according to ABC News. “Whatever you think what happened … my three younger children, my husband and I didn’t do anything to deserve to be threatened, harassed and lied about.”

“The lies and their amplification put my family in danger, as well as everyone in our community, everyone involved in the investigation from the police, the attorneys and the court staff,” she added.

Hayes added that her husband had to take a leave of absence from his job because he was afraid for his family.

“His mental health is deteriorating,” Hayes said. “Day by day, we have endured death threats.”

She noted that there is an “active investigation that everyone involved wants to be full and fair.”

“I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial. Our son deserves the same rights under the law that everyone is afforded to,” Hayes said. “We believe in the legal process and that is where the truth will come out. To the family who experienced the loss, my heart truly goes out to you. To those who have supported my family, thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. We ask for your continued support, patience and prayers as we navigate this difficult process.”

Some people say the harassment of Karmelo Anthony’s family is coming from conservatives

Minister Dominique Alexander, the president and CEO of Next Generation Action Network, called out some conservatives for being “outright disrespectful” and “posting nonstop about this case.” He noted that the family has not yet received money from a fundraiser set up to help them cover Anthony’s legal fees.

Austin Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf, showed up to the press conference and was asked to leave by law enforcement. Metcalf said he wanted to hear what was being said, according to FOX 4. However, Alexander called out his decision to appear at the briefing.

“I want to start off this press conference to say something as a deep note. A deep note that I can tell America. What we seen at the beginning of this press conference. The father being at this press conference. These are my words, don’t quote anybody, is a disrespect to the dignity of his son,” he said while opening the briefing, per FOX4.

What happens next in Karmelo Anthony’s case?

Metcalf was stabbed during an altercation with Anthony that took place at Frisco Independent School District stadium on April 2 during a track meet. Anthony was shortly arrested following the incident and immediately claimed self-defense. He was charged with murder.

Anthony was being held on a $1 million bond, which was then set at $250,000 during a hearing on Monday. He was also released from detention and was put on house arrest. Anthony was ordered to receive parental or adult supervision at all times, have no contact with the Metcalf family and request court approval in order to leave the house. The 17-year-old was also expelled from school, Alexander said during the briefing.

“Karmelo Anthony is a 3.7 GPA student, and if he doesn’t even go to class for the remainder of the year, he would graduate,” he said, according to FOX4. “Okay, we’ve asked that Frisco do not make a decision in this situation, but Frisco ISD has notified of their intent to expel Carmelo Anthony from school one month before his high school graduation. That just shows me that Frisco ISD is trying to push off the blame.”