Keke Palmer has seemingly pulled her interview with actor Jonathan Majors from her podcast lineup after receiving criticism across social media.

Majors has been on a press tour for his new movie, Magazine Dreams, which came out last month on March 21. One of his stops was for Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer. Initially, the episode aired on April 8. According to The Daily Beast, the original landing page for the episode, which was titled, “No Easy Answers: Accountability and Moving Forward with Jonathan Majors,” quietly vanished.

Palmer had been receiving backlash from the public about sitting down with Majors, who was convicted of assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation against an ex-girlfriend, per CNN. In addition, the public learned that Palmer was involved in a domestic violence situation with her son’s father in 2024, according to Newsweek. This led to even more people questioning why Palmer would invite Majors as a guest on her show.

Keke Palmer promotes interview with Kash Doll in place of Jonathan Majors

Despite the original announcement of the April 8 release on the podcast’s landing pages, the latest episode featured an interview with Kash Doll instead.

“My girl @kashdoll is in the building! We talked about everything – from evolving as an artist and as a woman, to how her hit “For Everybody” changed her life! And you know, I had to ask about her new boo,” Palmer captioned her Instagram post.

Palmer hasn’t publicly responded to the criticism, but the post elicited mixed feedback from fans regarding her decision to pull the airing of her conversation with Majors.

“This the replacement episode for Jonathan majors? You know what, good call,” one person commented via Instagram.

“@keke you’re wrong for not putting Jonathan Majors on,” another person chimed in.