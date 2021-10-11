With the NBA playoffs now ongoing, we find Kevin Durant in a position that we may not have bet on. He’s on the outside looking in. After another dismal season for the Phoenix Suns, Durant now sits at a career crossroads once again. After mid-season trade rumors, it was pretty much understood that the Suns would look to move him in the off-season. So, where does he go? Can he win on the largest stage ever again?

Kevin Durant is in the twilight of most basketball players’ careers

But we’ve literally seen little to no drop-off in his game. Averaging 26.6 points per game this past season and shooting over 50%, any team would kill for that efficiency. So, why the hell has Durant morphed into the most talented journeyman of all time? Part of the reason is the era that we’re in. In the tail-end of the player empowerment era, players’ movement has vastly increased since 2010. If he hasn’t been happy in his situation over the past 15 years, that player would most likely be moved swiftly.

Concurrent with player empowerment was the increased emphasis on rings

That emphasis that was placed is what solely factored in Durant’s decision not to resign with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It led to Durant joining the Golden State Warriors, where he did indeed win two straight championships. Not to mention, he also won two straight NBA Finals MVPs. So “KD’s” legacy is certainly cemented. With seemingly no slowing down in his game, it’s clear that Durant could add to a contender in the NBA. But again, where would one go?

Kevin Durant would have to be traded for the Suns to regain value for him

Of course, there isn’t a commiserate value that they will receive. But something is certainly better than nothing. As it stands now, it all depends on what a team is willing to give up. Who has the most compelling deal, that’s in alignment with a locale that Durant wants to play in? Typically, a talented squad with draft picks would swoop in and see what’s possible.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball against Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves (Photo: David Berding/Getty Images)

Think of a team like the Houston Rockets, a team with some flexibility and young pieces that they could leverage by bringing in a go-to scorer. Durant would be the sure thing offensively on that team. As these NBA playoffs play out, I believe we will begin to see that glaring need for Houston. As play slows down in the playoffs, you need guys who can create their own shot in the halfcourt. The next step in their growth could very well be landing Durant. He, on the other hand, will get to play for a state where he went to college. We might really be on to something here.

If Durant finds himself in Houston by next October, I do think he may have one more championship in his future. This decision here, where he chooses to be traded to, could be the second most pivotal decision of his career.