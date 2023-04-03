Latto is reaching new heights in her career with the release of her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, on Aug. 9. The rapper debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums Chart, making her the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to reach the milestone.
Some tracks off of the rapper’s latest album are also trending on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. “Big Mama” has been featured between No. 48 and No. 23 for seven consecutive weeks, while “Brokey” is listed at No. 43 and “H&M” at No. 49. Latto is also featured on Drake’s track, “Housekeeping Knows,” which debuted at No. 22.
“I love the music that I’m making right now,” she told Billboard in a cover story ahead of the album release. “I’m not chasing achievements. I’m just doing me. This is the happiest I’ve been to the point where I even told the label [to] fall back. I’m in the studio — I don’t want y’all sending me no beats, no songs, nothing. I’m doing what I want to do. I really haven’t been this confident for a project yet.”
On Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto has collaborated with several of her peers, including Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Cardi B and Flo Milli. She recently announced dates for her very first North American tour, which will feature special guests Mariah The Scientist and Karrahbooo. The Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour will kickstart on Oct. 25 in Tampa, Florida, and will make stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities.