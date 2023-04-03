Some tracks off of the rapper’s latest album are also trending on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. “Big Mama” has been featured between No. 48 and No. 23 for seven consecutive weeks, while “Brokey” is listed at No. 43 and “H&M” at No. 49. Latto is also featured on Drake’s track, “Housekeeping Knows,” which debuted at No. 22.

“I love the music that I’m making right now,” she told Billboard in a cover story ahead of the album release. “I’m not chasing achievements. I’m just doing me. This is the happiest I’ve been to the point where I even told the label [to] fall back. I’m in the studio — I don’t want y’all sending me no beats, no songs, nothing. I’m doing what I want to do. I really haven’t been this confident for a project yet.”