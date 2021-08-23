Latto‘s “Brokey” challenge on TikTok caused a fan to lose her job at Waffle House following her viral video recorded while she worked her shift. But the Atlanta rapper may have made it worth it after awarding her $10,000.

On Sept. 15, Latto tweeted a $10,000 prize offering to whoever made the best video at their job to her song from her third album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which dropped on Aug. 9, remarking, “I hate that y’all think I was calling hard workers brokeys 💔.” She also said she’d fly the winner out to be in the music video.

I hate that y’all think I was calling hard workers brokeys 💔 so I got $10k for whoever make the best video at they job to brokey & I’ll fly u out to be in the music video…no mo waiting til ur bday to go outta town. Tag me & hashtag #Brokey so I can see them all — BIG LATTO (@Latto) September 15, 2024

On Friday, TikToker yadirajramirez shared a video that the restaurant chain had fired her a day after posting her contribution to “Big Latto’s challenge.”

@yadirajramirez1 im so pissed. like yall don’t understand the bullshit i done through with this company to fire me over a video that was literally rooting on them. bs. straight bs. ♬ original sound – yadira Ramirez

“I’m glad I placed six years in a company that would fire me in literally a day, a day, a day of posting one video, one video that harms nobody, that everybody was actually literally rooting for and happy about,” she said in her video, adding, “They will never rehire me again.”

Commenters tried uplifting Yadira.

“Not Waffle House trying to be professional for the first time in their existence 😔This is crazy. It was a great video! Don’t stress baby! You better believe a blessing is coming ❤️” one wrote.

Someone else declared, “this is gonna be a blessing don’t trip.”

@yadirajramirez1 please note i don’t encourage anyone else to be fired over this video.. its never that serious. ♬ original sound – yadira Ramirez

Two days later, Yadira posted another video thanking everyone for “all the positive, loving feedback.” She also mentioned, “Our company policy doesn’t say we’re not allowed to have our phones. It just says, ‘Don’t bash or talk bad about the company,’ and we didn’t.”

She continued that the person many assumed was the manager was a manager trainee, and there were two managers there, but they declined to participate. One of them was the one who fired her, adding that she was the only one to be fired.

“No one else got fired; no one’s getting written up from what I’ve been told,” she shared.

“I’m not going to ask for nothing. I really don’t want nothing,” Yadira said. “I’m just thankful for all the positivity really.”

On Wednesday, Yadira posted a follow-up video inside a music studio, tossing the $10,000 Latto gave her in the air before the duo twerked.

The commenters loved to see it!

One stated, “When one door closes another one opens. You are exactly where you need to be girl! Congrats 🥂💗”

“Tag yo manager 😂,” another instructed.

“Yeah!! You deserved it 3.6 mil views! & you met Latto!! Literally a win. & it’s always jobs hiring sis🫶🏽,” a third commented.