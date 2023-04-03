Less than a year after announcing their retirement, Lil Uzi Vert is returning with new music. His album Eternal Atake 2 is set to drop on Nov. 1. The upcoming LP will act as a sequel to 2020’s Eternal Atake. Its artwork portrays a group of women smiling in a theater with their eyes brightly lit — appearing to be alien-like.
The accompanying trailer features a shot of Earth and states: “On March 6, 2020, Lil Uzi Vert mysteriously vanished. While it was never confirmed what happened that day, the faithful believed it to be the fulfillment of a long awaited prophecy.”
In the clip, a UFO rides through an Eternal Atake 2 logo. Following the voyage, the UFO lands on a space station.
On Oct. 23, Lil Uzi Vert dropped a snippet titled “Uzi the Earthling! (TV Show Theme).” Only 30 seconds long, the track features a female singer, who sings: “Here’s the story of a guy named Uzi/ Who’s known for his diamonds and his style/ From the streets to the stage, boy is busy/ Making music that’ll make you smile/ Little Uzi Vert, he’s one to see/ Bringing joy to you and me.”
In 2023, they said Luv Is Rage 3 would be their final project before retiring.
“Luv is Rage 3 will be my last album,” they said during a show in Chicago, according to HipHopDX. “After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour for Luv Is Rage 3. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”
Uzi Vert performed at Coachella earlier this year; his set garnered mixed reactions due to carrying a Kelly Birkin bag and vogueing on stage.
