Following the viral success of her freestyle “Yitty on Yo Tittys,” Lizzo has dropped a new mixtape, My Face Hurts from Smiling. According to a news release, the 13-track project is the continuation of a “fearless new chapter” for the artist as she continues to reintroduce herself to fans after a more than two-year hiatus

The mixtape features collaborations with SZA and Doja Cat

The mixtape is Lizzo’s first project since her 2022 Grammy-nominated album Special. My Face Hurts from Smiling sees Lizzo experiment with a fresh but familiar sound, including collaborations with SZA and Doja Cat. The former teams up with the “About Damn Time” singer on “IRL,” while the rapper and Lizzo complement each other on “Still Can’t Fuh.” Here’s the track list for My Face Hurts from Smiling:

Crashout Yitty on Yo Tittys (Freestyle) Just 4 Fun Gotcho B***h Still Can’t Fuh (feat. Doja Cat) New Mistakes Bend It Ova Left Right Droppin’ On It Summa S**t IRL (feat. SZA) Cut Em Off Ditto

Lizzo called the process of realizing the mixtape ‘rewarding, fulfilling, exciting, and healing’

In an interview with Rolling Stone about the new mixtape, Lizzo opened up about the “rewarding, fulfilling, exciting, and healing” process of bringing it to life.

She shared that the project came together quickly and helped cure her depression.

“It felt really, really good and refreshing not being told what to do,” she told the outlet. “And a lot of times it’s out of protection for me, because I also am in a place now where there’s certain things I can’t post on the internet. There’s certain things I can’t say anymore. There’s certain things I can’t put on my TikTok, though I really want to. And that was really suffocating me because the only thing that brings me joy in this life is expressing myself — expressing myself talking, expressing myself through my art, expressing myself through music, talking to friends, chopping it up, getting on Instagram Live and just running my mouth, getting on Twitch and just running my mouth, getting on stage and running my mouth, talking to you and running my mouth.”

She went on to explain how she felt especially free on one song, her favorite on the mixtape, in particular.

“I got a song called ‘Cut Em Off’ where it’s like, ‘Now she asking if we still cool — ffffffffffffffff**k no,'” she told Rolling Stone. “I hold out the long F. I just say a lot of things on my chest that I just really have been wanting to say for a long time, you know what I’m saying?”

My Face Hurts from Smiling is available on all streaming platforms.