This article discusses topics related to depression and suicide. If these subjects are triggering or distressing, please prioritize your well-being and consider reading with caution or seeking support.

During a recent performance, Lizzo opened up with fans about what she endured emotionally and mentally in 2023. While on stage at Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles for a concert, the Grammy-winning singer revealed the inspiration behind her forthcoming project, Love in Real Life.

What’s The Inspiration Behind Lizzo’s Upcoming ‘Love in Real Life’ Album?

Lizzo shared that deep depression was something she faced head-on a few of her former dancers sued her nearly three years ago, claiming they were disrespected and put in uncomfortable situations that she allowed.

“I named it that because about a year and a half ago — it’s so hard for me to talk about — I was in such a dark, deep depression,” Lizzo told the audience, according to Essence. “I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t want to be seen. Eventually, I got over that fear.”

What Did Lizzo’s Former Background Dancers Accuse Her Of Doing?

As Blavity reported, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez alleged in their lawsuit that Lizzo created a hostile work environment where they were weight-shamed and harassed in various ways. She denied the claims, calling them false accusations. Hurt and overwhelmed, Lizzo stepped back from making music, but the love she received from others while attending a concert inspired her to get back out there.

“As I was walking through the crowd to get to my spot, something miraculous happened. Somebody, who I didn’t know, looked at me and said, ‘Lizzo, I love you.’ And they reached out, and I reached back, and we hugged, and it felt so damn good,” she recalled about the special moment.

“And after that experience, I was like, ‘Damn, you can’t get this s*** on the internet, bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life,'” she added. “And I don’t share that story to gain some sort of sympathy. We’re beyond that, b***h. Look at me!”

Lizzo said she hopes that by being open about overcoming depression can help others who are going through the same struggle.

“If you’re depressed, reach out to someone who will listen. If you’re mad about the government, reach out to someone else who’s mad about the government and f—ing organize,” she said. “If you hate the way you look, reach out to someone who loves you and who will tell you, ‘You are f***ing beautiful as you are right now, no matter how your body changes.’ Because you may not believe, but you are special.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of self-harm, help is available. In the U.S., you can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential support 24/7. For additional resources, you can visit NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention). You are not alone, and support is available.