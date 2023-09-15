Isaiah Falls is taking fans to LVRS Paradise for the release of his debut album.

Although he’s using music to transport fans to euphoria, Falls said the state of paradise can be found in the most mundane things. The project, which has been underway for a little over three years, has always been a concept that the rising R&B star wanted to bring to life. He and the team were waiting for the perfect timing, which happens to be now.

“I was waiting for the right time to pursue the project, and I knew it was going to be my first album just because the concept of the album is just what I feel like is missing in the world where essentially, it’s like, really paradise is wherever you are with your person,” Falls told Blavity in a recent interview.

What does paradise mean to Isaiah Falls?

“You could be in a parking lot, a Dairy Queen with some ice cream, or you could actually be in paradise,” he said. “And both feel equally the same. I always wanted to speak on that aspect of love, and it just felt right after last year. 2024 was such a big year for me, so I was like, in 2025, I want to pursue this album and take my time with it. Split it into two — that way, I can have more time with my fans and kind of just really be able to share as much music as possible without it being too much at the same time.”

Falls is on a mission to bring an authentic sound to R&B that is very much rooted in his Florida upbringing.

“It feels good to continue to carry the torch of R&B coming from Florida, just because it’s not existing. I think, as of lately, there’s been some stars popping through, which is super beautiful, like Sailor from Broward, Q [Marsden] from Broward [County]. Doechii, she’s not necessarily R&B, but she has a very unique sense of music. Destin Conrad, from Tampa.”

Bringing Florida to R&B

He added, “For me personally, repping where you’re from is super important. You gotta almost wear it on your sleeve, just because my favorites did it. I look up to Kendrick and Drake, and you knew exactly where they were from the moment they talked about it. Like you knew Kendrick was from Compton. You knew Drake was from the six, so it’s like, for me personally, I always knew it was something I wanted to do when I got the opportunity to bring some light to Florida when it comes to what I do. I think it’s a heavy influence on my music. Obviously, I was raised on Trick Daddy, Kodak, Trina and everyone like that. They were talking about Florida as much as I am and maybe even more. The fact that I get to do it in R&B, and make sure my drums [are] still knocking, the car still shakes, but it’s still pretty at the same time. It’s like, to me, the perfect blend.”

When it comes to art imitating life for Side A of his two-part project, with Side B set to arrive in the fall, the R&B crooner said the music exhibits a good balance of where he is now as far as balancing love and the things that come with his current lifestyle. He explained that being in the pursuit of making his dreams come true can often get in the way of love.

What was it like collaborating with Joyce Wrice on the project?

With tracks like “Butterflies” featuring Joyce Wrice and “Searching” in collaboration with Odeal, Falls has no issues with taking it there, both sonically and emotionally.

“Collaborating with Joyce was a monumental moment for me; her tone is just so crazy,” he said. “I wanted to make sure it was real reminiscent of the ’90s when we were making that song, even the sample in the background kind of feels like this old ’90s sample. Joyce’s tone feels like Brandy on that song. It’s beautiful. When we were making that record, I wanted to kind of hone in on that era and bring that feeling back.”

‘LVRS Paradise (Side A)’ comes in the spring, so when will ‘LVRS Paradise (Side B)’ arrive?

The first installment of Falls’ debut, LVRS Paradise (Side A) is all about bliss and intimacy. It was released on May 2, just in time for summer. When LVRS Paradise (Side B) arrives during the autumn season, he said listeners will hear a lot more sounds inspired by the artists who shaped him, like Kodak Black and Outkast.

“I just want my fans to enjoy the experience,” Falls said. “There’s something for you — whether you’re in or out of love — on this project, so take it for what it is. Sit back and enjoy it.”