Lynn Hamilton, the actress who is best known for her role on Sanford and Son and on The Waltons, has died at age 95. Hamilton’s former manager and publicist, Rev. Calvin Carson, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress died from natural causes at her home in Chicago on Thursday.

A statement from Carson reads on Instagram in part, “With profound gratitude and admiration, we celebrate the extraordinary life of iconic actress Alzenia ‘Lynn’ Hamilton-Jenkins, whose remarkable legacy continues to uplift and inspire. Her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, motivating audiences across the globe through her work as a model, stage, film, and television actress […] Lynn was also the recipient of the prestigious NAACP Award, a testament to her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry […] Her passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations.”

What were some of Lynn Hamilton’s most memorable roles on TV?

In addition to playing the girlfriend of Redd Foxx on Sanford and Son, Hamilton also starred as Miss Verdie on The Waltons.

My deepest condolences to Lynn Hamilton's family. May she Rest Peacefully In Heaven's Paradise. pic.twitter.com/9JUv1g55ua — VirgoVirgo24👑✨ (@VirgoVirgo24) June 22, 2025

She landed another popular role when she played Vivian Potter on NBC’s daytime drama Generations from 1981–91. Additionally, Hamilton played Cousin Georgia Anderson on Roots: The Next Generations in 1979. The Hollywood star continued to make an impression when she played Emma Johnson on NBC’s 227. Hamilton’s long résumé also includes her role on ABC’s The Practice, where she played a judge.

Redd Foxx. Lynn Hamilton.



Sanford and Son pic.twitter.com/jB04Uu2Xxy — Jermaine Watkins (@JermaineWatkins) June 22, 2025

What were some of Lynn Hamilton’s notable movie roles?

Hamilton made her movie debut in 1959 when she starred in Shadows. She then landed another movie role in 1971 when she starred in Brother John alongside Sidney Poitier. A year later, Hamilton appeared in Buck and the Preacher, also with Poitier. In that same year, Hamilton starred in Lady Sings the Blues. She also acted in Leadbelly in 1976 and Legal Eagles in 1986.

How did Lynn Hamilton get her start in entertainment?

Hamilton, who was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, moved to Chicago with her parents at age 4. After attending Chicago’s Bloom High School, Hamilton graduated from the Goodman School of Drama Theater. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the actress later said in an interview that she was the only Black actor in her class and there weren’t any roles for her. Still, she found an opportunity with a South Side theater company and later moved to New York to star on Broadway. That’s where Hamilton appeared in the 1959 show Only in America, as well as The Cool World, Face of a Hero and Tambourines to Glory.