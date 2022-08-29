In a recent social media post, music executive Mack Maine shared that he’s been grieving the loss of his son Isaiah, whose nickname is Zeke, who died nearly two weeks ago. On Monday, Maine, who is the president of Young Money Entertainment, took to Instagram to share the sad news that Zeke died from a seizure. The post included a slideshow of pictures and videos of Maine with Zeke, who was only 20 years old.

Mack Maine opens up about his son Zeke’s death

Maine shared that Zeke was at his home in California when he experienced a seizure on July 16. He said he learned about the incident via a phone call.

“Been trying to build up the strength to put up this post since last night so bear with me🙏🏾,” he wrote. “On July 16th I received a call that my son Isaiah (Zeke) passed away at his home in California from a seizure. I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone. Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me. I know I am/was his father while he was here in the flesh but now he’s ascended to rejoin OUR Father God in the spirit and his ancestors who also loved him dearly like his grandfather (my dad) and his grandmother 🕊️🕊️.”

Maine added that his greatest job on earth was being a father to Zeke and how parenthood upped his “motivation” to accomplish his goals.

“Zeke I thank you for granting me with one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received, Fatherhood! The experience and bond with you and I brought me purpose…,” he said. “YOU were my biggest inspiration and motivation..YOU were the reason I got out of the bed when everyone else snoozed.. Your smile brightened my dark days as you were my SONshine ☀️ Your soul was made of innocence and your heart was pure.”

Maine noted the one positive aspect about dealing with the loss of his child is how Zeke’s soul is now with his most beloved heavenly angels, which includes his late dad, known as Dip.

“Since July 16th your village has been crushed and we’re hurting,” he said. “This is a pain I’ve personally never felt before but I’m still trusting and believing in God’s plan and God’s will and mercy 🙏🏾You’ll always be my Prince. I need you more than ever now to watch over me from the other side 🕊️ Now you’re reunited with 2 of your favorite souls, Bentley and Dip. 🙏🏾”

While honoring his late son, Maine also shared the fact that July 28 marks his own birthday, as well as the second anniversary of his father’s death.

“Speaking of Dip for those that know me know today’s my birthday and also the day my pops passed,” he wrote.”It’s been 2 years since he’s transitioned but it feels like 2,000 but I’m happy he found peace They said God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers but.. 🙃😐”

“Today if you all are reading this and would like to do sumthin for me for my bday I ask that you hug the ones you love and squeeze em tight… if you can’t hug em call em to tell them you love them…,” he added. “And if you in the same boat as me close you eyes and remember the good times or scroll thru pics and vids.”

Maine concluded his tribute post by vowing to make both his father and son proud: “To Zeke I love you and I know I’ll see you again…,” the Lousisana native said. “To my Pops I miss you big dawg and I know you met Zeke on the other side with open arms 🤲🏾 I vow to continue to make yall proud I just ask yall continue to walk with me and pick me up when I fall… I need the strength…. Until we meet again… LOVE 🕊️🕊️”

Nicki Minaj and others share their condolences for Mack Maine’s loss

According to Taste Dive, Maine and Lil Wayne have a friendship that dates back to their pre-teen years in New Orleans. The two met when they were around 11 years old, bonding over their love for music. When Lil Wayne founded Young Money Entertainment in 2005, he tapped Maine as a founding member, who was named president in 2009, The New York Post reported.

Following the sad news of Zeke’s death, many of Maine’s peers shared their condolences in the comment section.

“I don’t even believe what I just read. This can’t be real,” Nicki Minaj wrote. “I love you so much. You guys raised the most incredible young man. He was such a perfect boy. I have no words to express what you must be feeling. No words. We are praying for your whole family, Mack. We love you so much.”

“Bru im so sorry to hear this,” 2 Chainz wrote. “Praying for you and the fam I love ya bru.”

“We love you brother and holding you up in prayer 🕊️,” Lauren London chimed in.