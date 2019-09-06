Lil Wayne is making a splash with the drop of his latest album Tha Carter VI.

Weezy, who released Tha Carter V seven years ago, returned for the sixth installment of his signature series on Friday with a lineup that includes BigXthaPlug, Big Sean, Bono, MGK, Kodak Black, Jelly Roll and 2 Chainz.

The rapper also collaborated with Wheezy and Kanye West to produce the album, Billboard reported.

Lil Wayne’s sons can be heard on his ‘Tha Carter VI’ album

Two of Lil Wayne’s two sons are getting a chance to show off their skills on Tha Carter VI. One of the two teens, 15-year-old Kameron Carter, is featured on the “Rari” track, according to BCK.

Meanwhile, Neal Carter, credited as Lil Novi, appears on the track “Mula Komin In.” Neal already showed off his musical talents in 2023 when he released his two albums, Bat Kave and B4 The albVm. In 2025, the rising star has already released a series of singles that include “Level Up 2,” “2 KOOL 4 SKOOL” and “Take A Step.”

Wayne was seen in a viral video earlier this year as he hyped his son while he was performing “Take A Step.”

“I just think it’s a good look and boost for my career having my dad being in the video,” Novi told iHeartRadio at the time, per BCK. “It will get more people’s attention and make them actually tap into my music—not just because of my dad, but because of me and actual curiosity in my music.”

Aside from Kameron and Neal, Lil Wayne has two other children, including the oldest, his daughter Reginae Carter, as well as Dwayne Carter III.

Is Lil Wayne touring to promote ‘Tha Carter VI’?

The answer is yes! Lil Wayne is embarking on a 34-city tour with a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 6. According to Billboard, it marks his first performance at MSG as a solo artist.

The rapper will continue his tour with stops in Toronto, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Detroit, Phoenix, Seattle, Los Angeles and Atlanta. The tour concludes in West Palm Beach, Fla., in early October.