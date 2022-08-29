Mariah the Scientist attempted to visit her boyfriend Young Thug in jail on their anniversary, but she was denied since the system was down that day.
Earlier this week, Mariah hopped on Instagram Live to vent her frustrations.
Here’s what Mariah the Scientist said about not being able to visit Young Thug
“I done drove all the way to this motherf**king jail and stopped at the Party City in between so I could tape up my little happy anniversary sign in the back ’cause it’s not face to face; it’s through a screen by the way,” she said during her live stream.
She added, “I’m devasted! I’m looking cute I done put this f**cking ponytail in my head okay? I done did all this s**t and now I can’t even see my man on my anniversary. And I am sad, devasted. It’s so crazy.”
Rumors surrounding the nature of their relationship started in 2021 following Mariah’s appearance in Young Thug’s “Walked In” video, The Jasmine Brand reported. The pair had been together for about a year when the rapper, along with dozens of others, was arrested in May 2022 for the ongoing YSL RICO trial.
In a recent interview with Latto on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast, Mariah shared that Young Thung has been in jail longer than they’ve been an official couple.
“I love my man…if somebody told me that a few months into my relationship my man would get locked up — he’s been locked up now for longer than we was in a relationship before he got locked up,” she said.