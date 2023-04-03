The grassroots advocacy group the People’s Union USA will launch a nationwide boycott of McDonald’s on Tuesday, protesting the fast-food chain’s decision to scale back its diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The protest is the latest in a wave of pushback against major companies retreating from DEI efforts.

Who is leading the McDonald’s boycott?

The group, led by founder John Schwartz, began protesting in February after President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders aimed at phasing out DEI initiatives across federal, private and nonprofit sectors, Blavity reported. Other companies, including Target, Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy, were listed alongside McDonald’s in several planned boycotts over the past few months.

On Saturday, the People’s Union USA shared an Instagram post announcing the nationwide protest against McDonald’s.

“This is about more than burgers and fries, this is about power,” the advocacy group wrote in its post. “When we unite and hit corporations in their wallets, they listen. This week, June 24-30, we’re taking a stand. No McDonald’s. No compromise. We’re demanding fair taxes, an end to price gouging, real equality and corporate accountability. This is a show of strength, solidarity and people powered change. Let them feel it. Let them hear us. Let this be just the beginning.”

McDonald’s executive speaks out amid DEI changes

Bloomberg reported that in early June, Jordann Nunn, McDonald’s chief people officer for the U.S. market, told a human resources conference the company had maintained its core diversity programs, albeit with updated language.

“We changed some of the language that we’ve used it around it, but at the core none of our programming has changed,” Nunn said, adding, “We have no intention of doing that.”

According to USA Today, the McDonald’s boycott follows a decline in sales at the fast-food chain. The drop in U.S. sales began in the first quarter of this year, marking the most significant decline in the company’s history since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Since then, McDonald’s has introduced various strategies to boost foot traffic and sales at its restaurants nationwide, including the return of the popular Snack Wrap, which is set to be added to menus on July 10.

More boycotts are planned against Walmart, Amazon and other major retailers

Schwartz also announced on Instagram other upcoming protests against Starbucks, Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot and more, per USA Today.