The MeidasTouch Podcast, an anti-Trump platform hosted by brothers Ben, Brett and Jordy Meiselas, surpassed Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience as the No. 1 podcast show on the charts, according to recent data from Podscribe.
According to data collected on Feb. 18, The MeidasTouch Podcast increased by 110%, with about 58.1 million downloads and views across audio platforms and YouTube. The show grew about 49% in downloads, with views at around 698,000 on the same streaming companies. Meanwhile, Rogan’s show was down about 32%, with around 48 million downloads and plays.
The show follows several conservative podcasts, including those hosted by Joe Rogan (now in the No. 2 slot), Candace Owens, Steven Bartlett, Dan Bongino, Shawn Ryan and Ben Shapiro. These shows have typically dominated the podcast spaces, but The MeidasTouch Podcast now takes the throne.
The Meidas brothers are “social media icons”
The Meidas brothers are known for their extensive criticism of President Donald Trump. “The brothers’ unique approach at covering news by combing hilarious brother banter with an unapologetic support of democracy has earned them millions of supporters in America and across the globe and made them social media icons,” the show’s Apple description states.
Before launching the platform, the brothers created successful careers for themselves.
The Daily Beast reported that “Ben was the lead lawyer” for former NFL and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and “co-owns the Los Angeles Magazine with celebrity attorney Mark Geragos.”
Additionally, the outlet reported that “Brett won two Emmys for his video editing work for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Jordan, meanwhile, was an award-winning advertising executive in New York.”
‘The buck stops with you’
In a recent episode, Ben called out Trump, demanding that he take “responsibility” for what has occurred since he took office in January.
“The buck stops with you, whether Trump wants to admit it or not, he needs to take responsibility for everything that is going on. And I think it is up to the people to hold him responsible, and I know that’s what we’re gonna do here every single day,” Ben said on a recent episode, per Newsweek.
Trump made several appearances on right-wing podcast shows, including The Joe Rogan Experience, the NELK Boys’ Full Send Podcast, and Bussin with the Boys, leading up to his campaign’s victory.