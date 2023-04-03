The Meidas brothers are “social media icons”

The Meidas brothers are known for their extensive criticism of President Donald Trump. “The brothers’ unique approach at covering news by combing hilarious brother banter with an unapologetic support of democracy has earned them millions of supporters in America and across the globe and made them social media icons,” the show’s Apple description states.

Before launching the platform, the brothers created successful careers for themselves.

The Daily Beast reported that “Ben was the lead lawyer” for former NFL and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and “co-owns the Los Angeles Magazine with celebrity attorney Mark Geragos.”

Additionally, the outlet reported that “Brett won two Emmys for his video editing work for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Jordan, meanwhile, was an award-winning advertising executive in New York.”