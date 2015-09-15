The Super Bowl isn’t just about football—it’s a prime-time stage for some of the most entertaining commercials of the year. This time around, an unexpected duo is stealing the spotlight: NFL defensive powerhouse Myles Garrett and Emmy-nominated actress Juno Temple.

The athlete and Ted Lasso alum join forces for the Oikos ad, “Surprising Strength,” where they face off in a chaotic airport showdown.

Myles Garrett on Working With Juno Temple

For Garrett, stepping into this project was a welcome challenge—and sharing the screen with Temple only made it more enjoyable.

As he told Blavity in a recent interview, “Working with Juno was an incredible time. She is fun-loving and has incredible energy. In the best way, she’s eccentric and witty, and an overall fun co-star.”

But does Garrett have acting aspirations of his own? “Juno thought I was a natural and should look to do more acting,” he shares. “I tend to be pretty busy during the NFL season, but if opportunities come up, I’d love to discuss them.”

A Surprise Viral Moment and Garrett’s Super Bowl Take

Garrett’s presence isn’t just felt on the field or in commercials—he recently went viral for an off-the-cuff moment with rookie offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten. The wholesome jersey swap caught fans’ attention, even though Garrett had no idea cameras were rolling. “I didn’t know the cameras were rolling at that time and had no idea that moment would go viral. I think the reception to it speaks to a world we all want to see–which is one where we encourage and uplift each other to be the best versions of ourselves.”

As for this year’s Super Bowl? He’s not picking sides just yet. “I think the game will be close and competitive,” he says with a grin. “I’m just waiting for the day I get to play in one.”

Powering Up for the Big Game

Part of what keeps Garrett at the top of his game is his dedication to fitness—and protein plays a big role in that.

“Protein is a big part of my diet (Oikos Pro contains 20 grams of complete, high-quality protein) and partnering with brands that are aligned with my health and fitness goals made it easy to say yes to this opportunity,” he said. “Being able to partner with Oikos to showcase all forms of strength as a Super Bowl commercial was an opportunity I couldn’t pass on.”

Of course, the commercial, which is out now, will also air during the big game.