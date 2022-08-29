The National Urban League recently waved a red flag to alert government officials and Black Americans nationwide that the Black community is in a “state of emergency” under the Trump Administration.

According to PBS, the National Urban League has consistently maintained a strong voice that champions economic and social equity for Black Americans while actively combating racial discrimination in the U.S. During their annual conference in Cleveland, where members from across the nation come together, they proclaimed that the anti-discrimination measures, individual liberties and Black economic progress are severely at risk following Trump’s various bills, executive orders and proclamations regarding civil rights and federal agencies.

Why is the National Urban League declaring a ‘state of emergency’ for civil rights?

On July 17, the National Urban League released its State of Black America report in Cleveland, addressing concerns about the current political climate and its impact on Black citizens. The formal document stated that the Trump administration is “determined to sacrifice its founding principles” while “threatening to impose a uniform education system and a homogenous workforce that sidelines anyone who doesn’t fit a narrow, exclusionary mold.”

With prominent businesses, educational institutions and law firms abandoning their DEI programs, minorities and women have noticed a change that extends beyond the workplace.

“It all depends on how they do it. We’re going to be watching,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, one of the activists who contributed the report, said. “And just because the Trump administration doesn’t believe in disparate impact anymore doesn’t mean the rest of the universe must believe that.”

A primary worry the report’s authors penned was that if no one stands against the progression of what right-leaning legal advocates have been pushing against civil rights and DEI, there’s a “risk reversing decades of progress that have made America more dynamic, competitive, and just.”

Some additional call-outs focused on how conservatives are rallying behind right-wing agendas that support initiatives that align with the vision of Project 2025, which The Heritage Foundation created. The result of this push over the next few years would unfairly transition the government’s landscape to be a sole reflection of the Republican Party.

“It is not random. It is a well-funded, well-organized, well-orchestrated movement of many, many years,” said Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League. “For a long time, people saw white supremacist politics and white nationalism as on the fringe of American politics. It has now become the mainstream of the American right, whose central foundation is within the Republican Party.”

The Trump administration defends its actions

In response to the National Urban League’s report, the MAGA cabinet is defending its stance on various issues. They believe that several laws implemented by the Republican and Democratic parties are unjust to many Americans. White House rep Harrison Fields noted that though the administration has drawn criticism from civil rights groups who take issue with its direction, they “aren’t advancing anything but hate and division, while the president is focused on uniting our country.”

The National Urban League had initially intended to center its report around the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. However, following Trump’s return to the presidency, the organization shifted its focus to “unpacking the threats to our democracy” and highlighting how civil rights advocates are working to steer the nation away from “the brink of a dangerous tilt towards authoritarianism.”

“I think it’s all part of the same struggle,” said Rep. Shomari Figures, an Alabama Democrat. “At the end of the day, that struggle boils down to: Can I be treated like everybody else in this country?”