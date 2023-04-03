A nationwide movement against President Donald Trump and his administration’s early actions has gone viral on social media as demonstrators planned protests across the U.S. on Wednesday.
According to The Associated Press, activists organized the movement under the social media hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, representing 50 protests in 50 states in one day. The demonstrations directly respond to the series of executive orders Trump has signed since hitting the two-week mark of his second presidential term.
Trump has made moves targeting DEI initiatives, immigration, healthcare, and other campaign promises. However, those who opposed these actions favor the nationwide protests, many of which are planned at state capitols, with some in different cities, per AP.
In addition to the Trump administration, flyers circulating on social media also condemn Project 2025, the far-right playbook written by several of Trump’s allies aimed at creating a conservative plan for Americans.
Some messages, including “reject fascism” and “defend our democracy,” were used to describe both Trump and the political initiative.
Here is everything to know about the 50501 movement kicking off Wednesday:
Where can I find information about the 50501 movement?
Those interested in more information about the nationwide movement can visit the website: 50501movement.carrd.co. Newsweek reported the campaign is active on Instagram, Reddit, Bluesky, Discord and Signal.
What time will the protests start?
Since the demonstrations will occur in all 50 states, the official Instagram account and 50protests.com have provided information on the times in every location.
- Alaska – State Capital Building at noon
- Alabama – State Capitol Building at noon
- Arizona – State Capitol at noon
- California – State Capitol Building at noon
- Colorado – State Capitol Building at noon
- Connecticut – State Capitol Building at noon
- Delaware – State Capitol Building at noon – 4 p.m.
- Florida – Tampa City Hall at 3 p.m.
- Georgia – Centennial Park at 2 p.m.
- Hawaii – State Capitol Building at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Idaho – State Capitol steps at 11 a.m.
- Illinois – State Capitol Building at noon
- Indiana – State Capitol Building at noon
- Iowa – State Capitol at noon
- Kansas – State Capitol Building at 4 p.m.
- Kentucky – State Capitol Building at noon
- Louisiana – State Capitol Building at noon
- Massachusetts – Statehouse at noon
- Maine – State Capitol at noon
- Maryland – State Capitol Building at noon
- Michigan – State Capitol at noon
- Minnesota – St. Paul Technical College at noon
- Mississippi – State Capitol at noon
- Missouri – State Capitol Building at noon
- Montana – State Capitol at noon
- Nebraska – State Capitol at 4 p.m.
- Nevada – State Capitol Building at noon
- New Hampshire – Statehouse at noon
- New Jersey – Statehouse at noon
- New Mexico – State Capitol Building at noon
- New York – Capitol Building at noon and New York City Hall at 2 p.m.
- North Carolina – State Capitol Building at noon
- North Dakota – State Capitol Building at 1-4 p.m.
- Ohio – Statehouse at noon and Willard Park at 4 p.m.
- Oklahoma – State Capitol at noon
- Oregon – State Capitol Building at noon
- Pennsylvania – State Capitol Complex at 11 a.m., Williams S. Moorhead Federal Building in Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. and Philadelphia City Hall at noon
- Rhode Island – State Capitol Building at noon
- South Dakota – Downtown Federal Courthouse at 3 p.m.
- Tennessee – State Capitol at 1:30 p.m.
- Texas – State Capitol at 11 a.m. and San Jacinto Plaza at 4 p.m.
- Utah – State Capitol at noon
- Vermont – State Capitol at noon
- Virginia – Bell Tower at 12:30 p.m.
- Washington – Tivoli Fountain North Lawn at 2:30 p.m.
- Washington, D.C. – Capitol Building at 11 a.m.
- Wisconsin – State Capitol at 11 a.m.
- Wyoming – Capitol at 2 p.m.
Who is organizing the 50501 movement?
According to one of the moderators from a subreddit, u/honeydoulemon, the person confirmed that another moderator, u/Evolved_Fungi, initiated the movement, per Newsweek.
Different participants will organize each protest across the U.S. The outlet reported that the movement is partnered with the Political Revolution.
Organizers in some cities have spoken out ahead of the protests
Several organizers in cities across the U.S. shared their thoughts on the demonstrations, why they are essential, and the safety precautions in place to combat counterprotesters who support Trump with Newsweek.
“The Illinois Citizens 50501 Movement has requested the permits to meet on the Capitol grounds. We have also received substantial threats of violence from MAGA groups, so we’re meeting on Capitol grounds to guarantee that they will be limited in their efforts to harass/silence/harm us,” Citizen Rosengarten, an organizer of the Springfield protest, said.
“I can see how our democracy is being eroded, and the foundational principles of our country are being challenged in a way that will do irreparable harm to our nation. Regardless of what political party someone supports, all Americans should protect our constitutional rights,” Cristin Wormuth, who is helping to organize the protest in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said.