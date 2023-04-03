According to The Associated Press, activists organized the movement under the social media hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, representing 50 protests in 50 states in one day. The demonstrations directly respond to the series of executive orders Trump has signed since hitting the two-week mark of his second presidential term.

Trump has made moves targeting DEI initiatives, immigration, healthcare, and other campaign promises. However, those who opposed these actions favor the nationwide protests, many of which are planned at state capitols, with some in different cities, per AP.