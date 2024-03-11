In today’s pervasive media environment, it has become harder and harder to disconnect, log off and interface with the world in front of you without a screen. Unfortunately, this has caused some unsafe motorists to utilize their cell phones even while they’re behind the wheel, causing major distractions and endangering those around them. As cell phones and screens have become more commonplace, legislators have introduced a series of laws outlining how we can interact with our devices while driving. The latest line of regulations in this regard is the “no touch” laws, which have been introduced in over 30 states. Pennsylvania is the latest state to adopt these policies, under the official title Paul Miller’s Law, named for a 21-year-old who was killed in a tractor-trailer accident with a distracted driver.

To understand exactly what these no touch laws entail, and how they might impact you specifically, be sure to read ahead. We’ll be outlining the specifics for the newly passed laws and listing each state where this, or a variation of this, is in effect. It should, of course, be noted that driving while distracted is incredibly dangerous and should be curtailed even in states where no such laws apply.

What are no touch laws, and which states currently have them?

As stated, no touch laws explicitly ban the use of any cell phone or “interactive mobile device” while operating a motor vehicle. This means no doomscrolling social media, no web searching and no carelessly playing Subway Surfers while doing 30 miles per hour in a school zone. Hopefully, these aren’t activities you’re already accustomed to, though there are several gray area uses that no touch laws also ban.

For instance, those hoping to pick up the phone and check their texts while temporarily stopped at a red light or stop sign should be aware that this practice is also banned under no touch. You are also not allowed to interact with your cell phone’s GPS while behind the wheel, meaning those looking to add a stop or adjust their route will need to fully pull over and park before handling their devices.

There are still a few exceptions to these stringent no touch rules, such as dialing 9-1-1 during an emergency. You are also permitted to use your built-in GPS system (within reason) or communicate using an onboard radio if you’re operating a mass transit vehicle such as a city bus or school bus. No touch rules are now in effect in more than 30 states, as well as many American territories. Though they are sometimes referred to as “distracted driving” or “hands-free” laws, they all fall under the same general umbrella. States and territories with some form of no touch are as follows:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

The Northern Mariana Islands

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Texas

U.S. Virgin Islands

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Washington D.C.

West Virginia

Is it illegal to use your phone while driving in America?

Geography buffs may note that not all 50 states in the union are listed above. Of course, this doesn’t mean that those who live in North Dakota or Mississippi are free to doomscroll behind the wheel with reckless abandon. While some states lack comprehensive no touch laws, you will still absolutely be pulled over and penalized if a police officer catches you swerving all over the road because your eyes are locked on a screen. Distracted driving is always an offense punishable by warnings, fines and jail time, depending on the severity and frequency of the offense. If you happen to be in a state without no touch laws, it likely means that you’re allowed to hold your phone up to your ear while on a phone call, or glance at your GPS while waiting at a red light.

The punishment for distracted driving varies by state as well, and is even different in states that have no touch laws. For instance, those who break the Paul Miller’s Law in Pennsylvania during the first 12 months that the law is enforced may be subject to a written warning. Once the law has been on the books for a calendar year, there will be a mandatory minimum of a $50 fine, along with any associated court fees. If a distracted driver accidentally kills someone in Pennsylvania, they may also face an additional five years in prison due to no touch law bylines. Other infractions may result in having points added to your license, which can lead to a suspension or revocation of your driving privileges.

Can you talk through Bluetooth while driving?

Most states in the union, including those with no touch laws, allow for drivers to chat on the phone so long as they are completely hands-free. This means that you can accept a phone call before shifting into drive, and spend the entirety of your commute gabbing about your least favorite coworker. Still, you may be subject to certain regulations when traveling in school zones, military roads or certain restricted roadways. It’s always best to check your specific state’s guidelines on the matter before committing to a serious conversation during a road trip across town.

Can Uber drivers talk on the phone?

Uber drivers are subject to the exact same laws and regulations regarding cell phone usage as standard drivers. This means that most of the time, it’s okay for Uber drivers to accept hands-free phone calls via Bluetooth, but they cannot text, scroll or update their GPS system in states with stringent no touch laws. It should also be noted that some passengers may find it rude or distracting when their driver is on the phone, which could result in a poor Uber rating. Either way, it’s always best to err on the side of caution when driving.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it illegal to talk on the phone while driving in Wisconsin?

According to the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles, it is illegal for probationary drivers such as junior operators to make hand-held or hands-free phone calls behind the wheel. Likewise, it is illegal for all drivers of any license class to use a hand-held device while driving through road work zones, unless they’re specifically dialing 9-1-1 to report an emergency. The state DMV recommends drivers turn their phones off before hitting the road, or pull over in a safe area before touching the device at all.

Is it illegal to hold a phone while driving in Texas?

Like the other states listed above, Texas has blanket hands-free laws which demand that drivers not hold the phone up to their ear while driving. Motorists are largely able to rely on Bluetooth in the Lone Star state, though it should be noted that drivers under 18 are specifically prohibited from using any handheld device while driving, even with hands-free technology.

How much is a ticket for being on your phone while driving in California?

California has strict laws regarding cell phone use behind the wheel, and offers a base fine of $20 for first-time offenders. While this fine may not sound significant, it should be noted that fees, surcharges and added assessments could raise that first-time rate to heights of $150, according to a California traffic attorney. Subsequent violations see the base price raised to $50, which could incur a total cost of $260 and include points on your license.