Just in time for college football season, designer Kevin Leonel’s latest work will come in handy for those trying to look fashionable this season, especially Notre Dame students, alums and/or fans.

The acclaimed designer was tapped to handcraft the create limited edition “Irish Spirit” jackets with Teeling Irish Whiskey and Notre Dame Athletics.

Overall, there will be two limited edition releases, as well as a line of bespoke “Irish Spirit” stadium jackets.

The first jacket drop is available now, with the second coming in November. As the brand notes, “Leonel’s expertise in creating custom, fashionable sports gear aligns seamlessly with Notre Dame’s objective to offer stylish, unique apparel that taps into alumni passion for showcasing their team pride, and shares Teeling’s small batch craftsmanship.” The first drop features “vintage and bespoke patchwork materials and an Irish tartan pattern.”

“Just as Notre Dame upholds traditions while embracing the future, Teeling Whiskey revitalizes traditional whiskey-making with the same shared values. With two limited release whiskies and ‘Irish Spirit’ jackets, this partnership offers fans the opportunity to elevate fans’ celebrations with a whiskey that shares both the Fighting Irish passion and Teeling Whiskey’s pioneering character.”

“It’s been an honour to combine our rich heritage and modern approach to Irish whiskey-making with Notre Dame to create these truly collectable limited release whiskeys and ‘Irish Spirit’ jackets,” said Stephen Teeling, Sales & Marketing Director, Teeling Whiskey. “Teeling Whiskey will continue to enliven the Fighting Irish gameday experience this season and in the seasons to come. We can’t wait for fans to enjoy the inaugural release of our Phoenix Legends series – Master Blender, Alex Chasko, is world class when it comes to pushing the boundaries on Irish whiskey, and our 24-year-old ‘Phoenix Legends’ Single Malt was crafted with Notre Dame fans in mind and is a testament to our shared pioneering spirit.”

This is the second year of the Teeling Irish Whiskey and Notre Dame Athletics partnership, which is the first spirits partnership for Notre Dame.