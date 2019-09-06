Following an act of terrorism that damaged a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, police have announced that the person of interest in the attack is dead. According to KTLA 5, the FBI confirmed the news during a press conference on Sunday and identified the suspect as 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, a resident of Twentynine Palms, California.

“We are fairly confident that Mr. Bartkus is our primary subject, our primary suspect, a person of interest,” Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI in Los Angeles, told reporters, per KESQ.

How did the suspect carry out the attack at a Palm Springs reproductive health facility?

Investigators believe Bartkus detonated a bomb inside a vehicle outside the fertility clinic on Saturday morning, killing one person and injuring four others. Authorities also said Bartkus may have been trying to livestream the attack. Additionally, the FBI confirmed that Bartkus’ remains were found in the car that exploded.

While the suspect appeared to be targeting the fertility clinic known as American Reproductive Centers, the street where the attack occurred is also home to several medical facilities, NBC News reported. The FBI released a photo of Bartkus and confirmed that he was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion sedan with California license plate 8HWS848. Investigators are still working to track his movements in the hours leading up to the explosion.

“We know where Bartkus was at about 6 a.m. [Saturday] and we know the timeline of when he entered the city; however, we need the public’s help in identifying where he traversed within the city before the explosion,” Davis said.

What kind of information did investigators find about the suspect in the Palm Springs explosion?

Davis said authorities found evidence indicating that Bartkus had “nihilistic ideations.”

“We are tracking a possible manifesto out there… we believe he was attempting to livestream [the incident],” Davis said, per KTLA 5.

Authorities also said they have found a 30-minute audio recording that supports the suspect’s anti-natalist views. Additionally, officials said Bartkus may be linked to a YouTube account that features videos on homemade explosives.