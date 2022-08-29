The City of Palm Springs did acknowledge the crimes they committed in ripping a community apart and apologized. To honor the families who had to uproot their lives, officials shared they would work with a reparations consultant and the Section 14 Survivors to come to a fair settlement for the wrongdoing, but there has been no movement on making this a reality.

“When the city issued its public apology, the city council also directed its city staff to meet with the families and work out a resolution. So, this seemed like the best way to move forward and work out a resolution,” Areva Martin, a civil rights lawyer representing the Section 14 Survivors, said in an interview with Essence. “But all of a sudden, unbeknownst to anyone, that vote was a no vote for that reparations group.”