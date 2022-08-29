Two Alabama professors have created a curriculum exploring the nuances of Kendrick Lamar’s recent Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans.
According to BlackNews.com, Dr. Linda J.M. Holloway, an Associate Professor at Alabama State University, and Dr. April T. Berry, an adjunct professor at the University of South Alabama, partnered to create yet another academic study guide about a pivotal Black culture moment in mainstream media that sparked widespread dialogue. Both educators enjoyed how Lamar used his performance to send a message, from the choreography to his song choices.
“If you lack cultural awareness, are unable to think critically, and are not open to expanding your knowledge base, much can be misunderstood and misinterpreted,” Dr. Holloway said, according to BlackNews.com. “For this reason, we have created this curriculum study guide that is free and available to all educators around the world.”
The professors’ first study guide highlighted the viral Montgomery Riverboat Brawl that made headlines in August 2024. A month later, they followed up with an in-depth about gospel singer Kirk Franklin‘s journey toward find his biological father was titled, “Black Fathers Matter: Unpacking the Kirk Franklin Story.”
Professors who want to incorporate the “Curriculum Study Guide for the 2025 Halftime Performance” into their lesson plans can download it here.