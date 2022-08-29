Damola Adamolekun, the new CEO of Red Lobster, is continuing to improve the popular restaurant chain’s customer experience by listening to its customers.

Last week, Red Lobster posted a PSA featuring the executive on its TikTok and Instagram pages to address some recent feedback about the two new successful seafood boil menu options that were introduced in June.

Red Lobster CEO’s message for customers

The 36-year-old shared that he and his team have been paying attention to the suggestions patrons have left in the comment sections of its social media platforms.

“Hello Lobster Nation! Damola here. We dropped our new seafood boils, and you guys really, really, really showed up. We appreciate all the love and the excitement,” Adamolekun said at the start of the recording. “Also, we heard you in the comments. You want even more heat, even more flavors.”

He went on to explain how they will accommodate the desires of those wanting more choices by offering different spice levels and new seasoning selections in addition to adding more meat.

“So, we’re turning it up. We’re offering original, spicy and extra spicy. Me? I’m going with the extra spicy,” he added. “And adding a new flavor as well: Old Bay and Parmesan. Want to add sausage? We’ve got you. You can do it all now at Red Lobster.”

Adamolekun ended the video by thanking his staff nationwide for incorporating the new updates to their locations’ menus swiftly.

“And finally, shout out to the teams, our servers, managers, chefs, and operators who were able to make all these changes happen in just one week,” he said. “Stay hungry, keep commenting, and we’ll keep cracking.”

Celebrities and Red Lobster fans recommended Adamolekun on his decision to listen to customers.

“Let’s support this young king ! @redlobster🔥,” Rick Ross wrote under the Instagram post.

“That’s gotta be the FASTEST customer satisfaction turnaround in Corporate history!!! 🦞👏🔥,” someone else chimed in.

“That’s how you make improvements! Listen to the people! 🗣️🗣️🗣️👏🏾,” another person commented.

Red Lobster’s fresh start under new leadership

As Blavity reported, the restaurant’s Crab Fest returned in June with two options for those interested in trying the seafood boils: the Mariner’s Boil and the Sailor’s Boil. The first option comes stacked with a Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs and a full dozen shrimp, all served alongside corn and red potatoes. The latter offers a hearty combo of shrimp and smoked sausage, rounded out with the same classic sides.

Adamolekun assumed the role of CEO in August of 2024 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 19, 2024, when Red Lobster Management LLC and several affiliates submitted their petitions in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Orlando, Florida. Under his leadership, the menu has undergone several changes, including the reintroduction of beloved Hush Puppies, the addition of multiple items under $20 and a $5 happy hour featuring select appetizers and drinks, among other updates.