The maker of the Ritz crackers brand has announced a nationwide recall of several sandwich cracker packages and cartons due to a labeling error that could lead to “life-threatening allergic reactions” for some consumers, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Why were the Ritz cracker sandwiches recalled?

Mondelēz Global LLC, which owns the popular Ritz brand, announced a voluntary recall on Tuesday, warning consumers that the company had manufactured the individually wrapped snack items sold at nationwide retailers with incorrect labels stating they were Cheese variety, even though the product may have been a Peanut Butter variety.

The FDA states that the recalled Ritz crackers include 8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack cartons of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, as well as the 20-pack Ritz Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product,” Mondolez Global LLC said in a statement released by the FDA. “All outer cartons affected are labeled correctly and provide an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product ‘contains peanuts.'”

Essential information consumers need to know

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates Plant Code Location on Package 11.4 oz. Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (8 Count: 8 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton) 0 44000 88210 5 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25 AE only Top of package 27.6 oz. Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (20 Count: 20 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton) 0 44000 07584 2 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25

2 JAN 26 – 22 JAN 26 AE only Top of package 55.2 oz. Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (40 Count: 40 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton) 0 44000 07819 5 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25

There are no reports of injuries or illnesses from the recalled products

The company added that the cartons containing only Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not affected by this recall. Additionally, the Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Packs with different Best When Used By dates and plant codes than those listed are not affected by the recall.

The recall was issued after a supplier error caused defects in the packaging of peanut butter products; the company is taking steps to prevent such mistakes from happening again.

“There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall as a precaution,” the FDA said.

The FDA recommends that consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product containing the information in the grid table.