Shannon Sharpe‘s tenure at ESPN is officially over. According to The Athletic, Sharpe, who transitioned from a successful NFL player into a popular sports analyst, parted ways with ESPN. The news comes after Sharpe recently settled a sexual assault lawsuit he faced. Shortly after the lawsuit came out earlier this year, Sharpe announced that he’s taking a break from his job at ESPN. Now, however, the 57-year-old First Take co-host is permanently leaving the network.

Shannon Sharpe was forced to step away from ESPN amid his rape lawsuit

When Sharpe was forced to step away from ESPN amid the lawsuit, he said he was devoting time to his family while dealing with “false and disruptive allegations.”

“At this junction I am eliciting to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties,” Sharpe tweeted at the time. “I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason. I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, friends and colleagues.”

“My statement is found here and this is the truth,” Sharpe’s statement added. “The relationship in question was 100% consensual.”

Shannon Sharpe was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman

A Nevada resident who filed the lawsuit against Sharpe said she was 19 years old when the former NFL player raped her as they were in a relationship. As Blavity reported, Jane Doe said in the lawsuit that Sharpe abused her multiple times in Las Vegas.

“After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no,’” the suit stated, according to CNN.

What’s next for Shannon Sharpe?

Although Sharpe is leaving ESPN, he will remain in the spotlight. He will continue to host his Club Shay Shay and Nightcap podcasts; the latter is co-hosted with Chad Ochocinco.

The Volume, which distributes the two podcasts, has an agreement with Sharpe that lasts until the end of August 2025, The Athletic reported.

Before the lawsuit, Sharpe was expected to ink a podcast deal paying him at least $100 million, per an April 2025 report via Front Office Sports.