At 27 years old, Simone Biles is the most-decorated gymnast of all time with 11 Olympic and 30 World Championship medals to her name. As she took to the floor at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the superstar was prepared to give the performance of a lifetime after withdrawing from the 2021 Games in Tokyo to protect her mental and physical health. As a Black woman in the public eye, Biles endures more scrutiny than her White female counterparts, who previously set the standard for what’s aesthetically acceptable in the sport as explored in her new Rising docuseries on Netflix. Specifically, there’s been criticism about Simone Biles’ fashion choices and hairstyles from internet trolls, but loyal supporters love how the Ohio native refuses to conform.

Rather than spending time laying her edges to satisfy haters, the “Courage to Soar” author focuses on perfecting seemingly impossible gymnastics skills – five of which are already named after her. Though her Olympic success has helped catapult Biles to mainstream celebrity status, she’s still a professional athlete who spends most of her time in workout clothing or a leotard. After making a name for herself at the 2016 Rio Games, however, the American icon began spending more time walking red carpets and connecting with the likes of Beyoncé and Ariana Grande. Keep reading to reflect on Simone Biles’ fashion evolution, and let us know which of her looks is your favorite in the comments!

Simone Biles’ Fashion Evolution Shows in Her Performance Attire

Biles wasn’t even old enough to legally drink when she competed in her first Olympic Games. Still, she brought home three gold medals and one silver for her efforts in Rio alongside Gabby Douglas, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez and Aly Raisman. The latter gymnast was team captain then, holding Biles’ hands to help calm her nerves as they competed for the coveted first place. Even from her earliest performances, it’s been evident that the under-five-foot starlet is full of confidence, but watching that translate into her competition outfits has been enjoyable for contemporaries and audiences alike.

Simone Biles at the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Simone Biles performs during the 2021 Gold Over America Tour. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Simone Biles competes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Gold Medalist Is All About the Little Details

What sets the Dancing with the Stars alum apart from the competition is her precision and attention to detail. She’s achieved impressive scores across the board from the early days of her training; the same energy also interestingly translates through her clothing and costumes. Of course, there are times when she’s expected to dress in unison with other Team USA gymnasts, but even then, she’s been known to don sparkly eyeliner in colors that coordinate with her outfit, like at the 2016 Games.

After proving herself there, it became evident to Biles that she was now recognized as a GOAT (greatest of all time) in her sport – an accolade she’s proudly held onto. As she returned to the mat in 2021 after COVID-19 social distancing protocols eased up, the 27-year-old was sporting an epic bedazzled goat on the back of her white leotard. Similar symbolism has appeared on other outfits since, and we’re always keeping an eye out for other ways she celebrates herself through fashion. Speaking of the pandemic, Biles managed to have fun and express herself even amid mask mandates, matching her eyeliner to her purple bedazzled face covering.

Simone Biles at the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Simone Biles at the 2021 GK US Classic. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Simone Biles at the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Her Red Carpet Confidence Continues to Grow

Overall, Biles feels most at home in the gym during practice, at a competition or comfortably resting in the house she shares with her husband, Jonathan Owens. After she was selected to carry the torch for Team USA during the Olympic Closing Ceremony in 2016, virtually everyone in the country knew her name, making it impossible to live a low-key life ever again. After the Games wrapped, Biles was booked and busy for the rest of the year, from snapping selfies with G-Eazy at the MTV Video Music Awards to sitting beside Anna Wintour at New York Fashion Week.

From her red carpet debut as a young adult to her first Met Gala in 2021, Simone Biles’ fashion has come a long way. Since battling the “twisties” at the Tokyo Games, she’s noticeably stepped out of the spotlight to focus on healing and competing, but still keeps us up to date with her life and outfits via Instagram. Though she knows how to rock a room in heels and a dress, Biles doesn’t appear any less confident with no makeup, messy hair and sweatpants. No matter where she’s at mentally, the multi-talent has learned how to show up for and love herself inside and out, which is just part of what makes her such a powerful inspiration.

Simone Biles with G-Eazy at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Simone Biles at the 2021 Met Gala. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)