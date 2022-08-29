In 1993, Snoop and his security guard McKinley Lee were accused of being involved in the death of 20-year-old Philip Woldemariam, who was an alleged gang member. It’s believed that Woldemariam was in a dispute with one of Snoop’s friends.

Then, in 1996, Snoop and Lee were cleared of “first- and second-degree murder” and “conspiracy to commit assault” charges, The Los Angeles Times reported at the time.