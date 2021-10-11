The WNBA semi-finals are well underway. The New York Liberty have a two games to zero lead over the Las Vegas Aces. With the first two games of this series emanating from Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, we were treated to more playoff basketball in NYC. Nothing is more fitting then than having Spike Lee in attendance. No stranger to Liberty basketball, Lee has been back front and center since their return to the city. With his presence, he certainly has to get in the ear of the opposition. And it seems recently, the Aces’ Kelsey Plum has taken to that.

Plum, a star in her own regard has shown flashes of her greatness during this series. In game 1, she scored 24 points, to the temporary chagrin of Lee. Of course, Lee got the last laugh with a Liberty win. With the series headed to Las Vegas tonight, will Plum have a bounce-back game? After scoring a dismal six points in game 2, most wonder if she’ll redeem herself. I think that she will. However, some do wonder if the raucous energy of NYC and Lee’s playful ire may tack on some pressure.

You see, if you’ve been a fan of the game, then you know, there aren’t many fans more passionate than Lee. It’s well-documented. And although, most famously, we can recall the back-and-forth jabs he had with Reggie Miller, Lee has jawed at damn near everyone. In last Sunday’s game 1, it seemed like a fresh coat of paint on something we’ve become so accustomed to seeing in the NBA.

That transfer of familiar energy gives us another element of the game to look out for during these matchups. What’s healthy for any sports league is having storylines that involve a bevy of players. It makes you want to tune in for the shenanigans. With all of Lee’s yelling, will it distract or motivate Plum? What if techs get handed out? These moments make a star out of everyone involved. At this point, Plum has a right to speak because as a proven champion. From Lee’s vantage point, they’re in a position to vanquish one of the WNBA’s best teams in their history. Not to mention, a team that touts the league’s current and unanimous MVP A’Ja Wilson.

If it goes the Liberty’s way, it’ll be a huge feather in their cap as well as Lee’s. Maybe it’ll be good juju for the upcoming Knicks season. But ultimately, whichever way the basketball bounces, it makes yet another WNBA game more interesting. Adding personality to all of these games means everything. It’s free promotion for all involved. This also is great for the optics of the sport. People have to know that fans are passionate about it and that they really care.

To capitalize on the heightened visibility of the WNBA, we need all of these elements working in conjunction. And right now, the league is running like a well-oiled machine. Ancillary rivalries like these will keep it that way. Now for Christ’s sake Liberty, bring this bad boy home!