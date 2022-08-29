A USPS worker’s video about an alleged experience she had at Starbucks went viral. On July 8, the delivery driver, who is a Black woman, recorded herself shaking her head while sitting in a USPS truck with the words, “Imagine working out of a tin can in 100° heat, trying to stay alive and walking into Starbucks for a cup of ice water, and they tell you NO!”

“Essential workers don’t ask for much. Just basic human kindness. A little compassion goes a long way,” she captioned the post.

The post quickly went viral, amassing 188,700 views, 23,400 comments and 2,647 shares and counting. The public was overwhelmingly on the worker’s side in the comment section of her video.

“In Arizona it’s literally illegal to deny someone a cup of water. Should be that way everywhere,” one person commented.

“But they can give a pup cup for free, that’s messed up,” someone else pointed out.

“I’m pretty sure she was prepared w water but drank it all due to heat and thirst. Kindness should be free,” another person chimed in.

USPS employee calls out Starbucks for denying her free water

Two days after her initial post, she posted a follow-up video to give insight into what happened in greater detail.

“It was really hot outside, and I was delivering a package to Starbucks,” she began before adding that she brings water and a cooler with her on the job.

“I come prepared every day, but this day, I happened to run out. I’m human,” she said. “So, I’m in there. I’m delivering the package, and I’m just like, ‘Hey, can I have a small cup of ice water?'” She tells me after I buy something first, she can give me the water, but she couldn’t just give me the water.”

She also clarified that her first clip wasn’t meant to elicit pity from the public: “I just wanted to say, I’m not here complaining. I don’t feel entitled to anything. I bought a bottle of water, but again, I am human. I show up every day in extreme heat in my uniform in a truck with no A/C. I love my job, I love my customers, and I love my route, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have bad days.”

She concluded by saying that it’s not just about a free cup of water: “It’s about just basic human kindness, that’s all,” she said. “I’m just asking to be seen like a human being. I’m not complaining, I’m sharing. And if one video about me asking for a cup of water bothers you that much, you should really ask yourself why.”

In the comments section, the majority of viewers agreed with her.

“a carrier died from the heat,” one person wrote. “we need to show each other compassion. 💯”

“denying anyone water is absolutely crazy. water is a basic human need..you should be able to go into any place and get a cup of water. same for if you need to use the restroom. 🥺,” another person agreed.

Starbucks responded to the backlash after denying a USPS employee free water

According to Atlanta Black Star, a Starbucks spokesperson named Jaci Anderson said that morale is essential to the company.

“All customers who make a purchase while visiting our stores can enjoy complimentary water during their visit,” Anderson stated before saying that Starbucks teaches its employees to “operate with empathy and kindness.” She also mentioned that they’re encouraged to act reasonably “in the event the circumstance calls for it — either due to extreme weather, medical emergency or other extenuating factors.”

As Blavity reported, this occurrence comes four months after a Virginia man, who has Stage 4 kidney failure, faced a life-threatening medical scare, was denied water. The couple had better luck at a nearby Capital One Café.