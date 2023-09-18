A stroke is a serious medical emergency that happens when blood stops flowing to the brain, which doesn’t get the oxygen and nutrients it needs. Brain cells begin to die within minutes; this can lead to permanent brain damage, disability or even death. Sadly, strokes affect Black people more than any other group in the United States – and Black people are more likely to die from them, too.

There are two main types of strokes. Ischemic, the most common type, happens when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain. Hemorrhagic stroke occur when a blood vessel in the brain bursts and causes bleeding. In both types, the brain is damaged quickly. That’s why being informed and getting help fast is so important.

Why Are Black People at Higher Risk?

(Alexandre Debieve/Unsplash)

Black adults are nearly twice as likely to have a first stroke compared to white adults. They also tend to have strokes at a younger age and are more likely to die from them. There are a few reasons for this.

High blood pressure is more common in Black communities and often starts earlier in life. Likewise, diabetes and obesity are more common, which can raise stroke risk. Less access to healthcare, healthy food, and safe places to exercise can make it harder to stay healthy. Additionally, systemic racism and healthcare bias may also lead to worse care and less early treatment.

Because of these factors, it’s especially important for Black individuals and families to know the signs of stroke and take steps to prevent them.

What Can Cause a Stroke?

Several health problems and behaviors can raise the risk of stroke:

High blood pressure (hypertension)

Diabetes

High cholesterol

Smoking

Obesity

Lack of exercise

Poor diet (especially foods high in salt and fat)

Heavy alcohol use

Some of these causes are related to lifestyle, while others may be genetic. Also keep in mind that a family history of strokes can also increase a person’s risk of developing a stroke as well. But the good news is that many of these risk factors can be managed or even prevented with the right steps.

Strokes can lead to serious long-term problems, including:

Paralysis (being unable to move part of the body).

Difficulty speaking or understanding speech.

Problems with memory or thinking.

Trouble swallowing.

Emotional changes like depression or frustration.

In some cases, a stroke can also increase the risk of other health problems like heart disease, more strokes or even infections. Recovery from a stroke often depends on how fast the person got help and how much of the brain was affected.

How Can Strokes Be Prevented?

What many people may not realize is that most strokes can be prevented. Here are some ways to reduce risks:

Eat healthy : Choose more fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains. Avoid too much salt and sugar.

: Choose more fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains. Avoid too much salt and sugar. Exercise regularly : Even walking 30 minutes a day can make a big difference.

: Even walking 30 minutes a day can make a big difference. Lose weight if needed : Being overweight can raise blood pressure and increase stroke risk.

: Being overweight can raise blood pressure and increase stroke risk. Stop smoking : Tobacco use can damage blood vessels and also increase stroke risk.

: Tobacco use can damage blood vessels and also increase stroke risk. Drink less alcohol : Too much alcohol can raise blood pressure.

: Too much alcohol can raise blood pressure. Take medications if needed : People diagnosed with high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes, should take medications exactly as prescribed by their doctors.

: People diagnosed with high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes, should take medications exactly as prescribed by their doctors. Go to regular checkups: Attending recommended doctor’s visits often helps catch problems early and keeps people healthy.

These steps are especially important for Black people, who may have a higher risk of stroke at a younger age.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it true that 80% of strokes can be prevented?

According to the American Heart Association, up to 80% of strokes can be prevented with healthy lifestyle changes and managing medical conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

How long does stroke recovery take?

Stroke recovery is different for everyone. Some people improve in a few weeks or months, while others may need years of therapy. Recovery depends on how bad the stroke was, how quickly they got treatment and how much support they have afterward such as physical, memory or speech therapy.

What are the five warning signs of a stroke?

Remember F.A.S.T. to spot stroke signs:

F – Face drooping

– Face drooping A – Arm weakness

– Arm weakness S – Speech difficulty

– Speech difficulty T – Time to call 911

Other signs include sudden confusion, trouble seeing, dizziness or a sudden, severe headache.