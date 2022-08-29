As Blavity reported, under the new leadership of Brooke Rollins, who was recently appointed as the U.S. Agriculture Secretary, some regulations could be enforced on what kind of grocery items and beverages those who receive assistance from SNAP can purchase. She affirmed the news on Feb. 14 and pledged to partner with the Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Department of Government Efficiency to do this. The overall goal is to empower program participants to make healthier choices by eliminating the option to buy “bad food and sugary drinks,” reported the New York Post.

“When a taxpayer is putting money into SNAP, are they OK with us using their tax dollars to feed really bad food and sugary drinks to children who perhaps need something more nutritious?” Rollins explained per VIBE. “These are all massive questions we’re going to be asking and working on in the coming months and years.”