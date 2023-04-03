Activist leaders in Black communities nationwide have been urging shoppers to boycott major retailers, including Target, after the company began rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives earlier this year in response to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump. One group has planned another specific protest that’s coming up soon.
When is the latest Target boycott?
Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Pastor Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta and “Target Fast” organizer, and his congregation will stage a protest outside a Target store in Conyers, Georgia, at noon on May 25, the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
On Sunday, Bryant announced that, in addition to his church’s planned protest, more than 67 national churches would also hold demonstrations. He encouraged other pastors to organize similar actions in their own cities.
The initial Target boycott started in February when several grassroots organizations and activist leaders encouraged consumers not to shop at large retail chains like the Minnesota-based company after it eliminated its DEI programs, including the company’s commitment to a 20% increase in Black employee representation announced in 2020 in response to Floyd’s killing, Blavity reported.
‘Their stocks have gone down‘
In March, Bryant started the 40-day Lent boycott (March 5–April 20, Easter Sunday), advising communities not to spend their money with Target. He also encouraged those who had invested in the company to sell their stock. Some have wondered if these boycotts were making a difference, but according to reports, they have made inroads.
Target’s foot traffic and sales have decreased as shoppers have avoided making purchases at the retail chain and kept their commitment to holding the company accountable for their actions.
“It is so critical and important that corporations would recognize and respect the Black dollar and our consumer power,” Bryant told Fox 5 Atlanta in April. “Their stock has gone down; at the bottom of it, the valuation has gone down as well as the foot traffic.”
What does Bryant’s boycott group want Target to do?
According to the website, the group has listed four demands, which include:
- Honor the $2 billion pledge to the Black business community through purchasing Black-owned products and services, and investing in Black media.
- Deposit $250 million across 23 Black-owned banks to strengthen Black financial institutions.
- Establish community retail centers at 10 HBCUs to educate and empower future Black entrepreneurs.
- Fully restore and recommit to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at every level of the company.
Bryant and Al Sharpton, founder and president of National Action Network, met with Target CEO Brian Cornell on April 17 at Cornell’s request. According to the Atlanta pastor, the meeting went well. He said Target will re-establish its $2 million pledge to Black-owned businesses (one they recently stated would end this year) on July 31.
However, no details have been released about the upcoming deadline. Bryant and other leaders later confirmed that the boycotts would continue, according to USA Today and Blavity.
What is Target saying?
A Target spokesperson confirmed the company’s initial plans from January, stating they “will complete its $2 billion commitment to invest in Black-owned brands and businesses through its REACH program in 2025 as planned,” according to USA Today.
The company also plans to reinstate its program supporting Black-owned businesses, though there’s no official update on the July 31 deadline. However, it is expected to resume sometime this year.
“We are absolutely dedicated to fostering inclusivity for everyone — our team members, our guests and our supply partners. To do that, we’re focusing on what we do best: providing the best retail experience for the more than 2,000 communities we’re proud to serve,” the spokesperson said, per USA Today.