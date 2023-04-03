When is the latest Target boycott?

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Pastor Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta and “Target Fast” organizer, and his congregation will stage a protest outside a Target store in Conyers, Georgia, at noon on May 25, the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

On Sunday, Bryant announced that, in addition to his church’s planned protest, more than 67 national churches would also hold demonstrations. He encouraged other pastors to organize similar actions in their own cities.

The initial Target boycott started in February when several grassroots organizations and activist leaders encouraged consumers not to shop at large retail chains like the Minnesota-based company after it eliminated its DEI programs, including the company’s commitment to a 20% increase in Black employee representation announced in 2020 in response to Floyd’s killing, Blavity reported.