Brandy and Monica are hitting the road together for the first time on the The Boy Is Mine Tour, the singers announced Tuesday.

The tour, which is named after the duo’s 1998 hit of the same name, will stop in 24 cities, kicking off in Cincinnati on Oct. 16. After performances in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York City, the tour will wrap up in Houston on Dec. 7.

Read on for everything we know about the tour.

Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and ‘American Idol’ winner Jamal Roberts will join the tour

The upcoming tour, which comes on the heels of the singers’ Grammy-nominated “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)” collaboration with Ariana Grande, will see the performers show off their R&B discographies. Brandy and Monica will also be joined by special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

Here’s what Brandy and Monica say about the upcoming tour

“This really is a full-circle moment,” Brandy shared in a news release. “Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”

Monica added, “The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us,” she said, per the news release.

Shelby Joyner, president of Black Promoters Collective, who’s producing the tour, called it a “cultural homecoming.”

“Their impact on R&B is immeasurable, and ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to be one of the most iconic collaborations of all time,” Joyner said in the news release. “At BPC, we’re committed to celebrating culture and legacy, and this tour is a powerful example of both.”

To announce the tour, Brandy and Monica shared a cinematic video to get fans excited about what’s in store. In it, the singers appear as separated prisoners who, if reunited, pose a serious threat.

The Boy Is Mine Tour presale tickets start on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time via the code “BPC” on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can get general tickets from June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

See a full list of tour dates below:

Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Fri 11/28 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center