The ladies on The View are adding their two cents following Janet Jackson bringing up a conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris’ racial identity. Ana Navarro was one of the more critical co-hosts. She said Jackson can support whichever candidate she wants but cannot be careless about misinformation.

“What she did was spread misinformation,” Navarro said on Monday’s episode of The View, Variety reported. “And I think it’s very irresponsible, when you have a platform the way Janet Jackson does, to use that platform carelessly, to spread misinformation based on a racist allegation by Donald Trump.”