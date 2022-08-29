To summarize Ross’ book, he shared the three biggest takeaways he believes readers will note after reading it.

“The first one is that you must have your life turned upside down by the message of love and hope for Jesus Christ,” he said. “The second is that you need to disturb the piece. P-I-E-C-E, not P-E-A-C-E. We all need a piece of us disturbed that doesn’t align with God’s plans for our lives. And the third is to go out and upset others.”