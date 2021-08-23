Tracy Morgan Jr., the youngest son of actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, recently graduated from the University of New Haven.

The Connecticut institution shared an Instagram post featuring the duo.

Tracy Morgan shows his son major love at his graduation

Video footage captured after Jr. walked across the stage and received his bachelor’s degree in music and sound recording includes a touching moment of the father and son embracing, with the elder Morgan kissing his son on the forehead before walking off together.

Morgan’s take on raising three sons

Despite his busy schedule and a health scare earlier this year, the proud father was front and center for Tracy Jr.’s big day.

Morgan has three adult sons with his ex-wife and high-school sweetheart, Sabina Morgan: Gitrid, Malcolm and Tracy Jr. He and ex-wife Megan Wollover have a preteen daughter, Maven, per People magazine.

According to Closer Weekly, years ago, Morgan told Fatherly, “I deal with my sons like young men. If they have a problem with something, they come to me, adding, “I am the type of dad that will drop everything I am doing for them, and always tell them to talk to me about it.”

Among Morgan’s sons, Tracy Jr. appears to be the only one who opted to follow in their famous father’s footsteps. In addition to appearing on the NBC sitcom The Tracy Morgan Show, he and his dad were featured in Animal Planet’s Tanked together. Following his graduation in May, it’ll be interesting to see what he does next.