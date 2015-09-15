After a Friday bloodbath, NBC has finalized its fall slate, and on it is an official series order for The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, starring Tracy Morgan, Erika Alexander and Daniel Radcliffe.

The series is executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and written by Carlock and Sam Means.

Per the network, the series “focuses on a disgraced former football player (Morgan), who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image.” The series also stars Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall. The series is produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts.

‘Brilliant Minds’ and ‘The Hunting Party’ have been renewed

After cancelling Found, The Irrational, Night Court, Lopez vs. Lopez and Suits LA on Friday. It renewed Brilliant Minds and The Hunting Party on Monday morning. The only series that has a renewal status of TBD is Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

The network also stated that as a part of it “rolling development cycle,” it is still working on the piltos for Stumble, from Jeff and Liz Astrof, and an unitlted pilot from Sierra Teller Ornelas, “which the network states, “if picked up to series – could air in the 2025-26 season.”

Fall 2025 NBC Schedule, with the NBA included

Check out the full NBC fall schedule below:

Monday

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – Brilliant Minds

Tuesday – September

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Tuesday – October

8-11 p.m. – NBA

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. – The Hunting Party

Friday

8-9 p.m. – On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Saturday

7-7:30 p.m. ET – Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 p.m. ET – Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

Sunday

7-8:20 p.m. ET – Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 p.m. ET – NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)