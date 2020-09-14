Disagreement on reparations

While the commission seeks to recommend policies to address housing and other issues, there remains disagreement about more direct measures to compensate the survivors and descendants of the Tulsa massacre. While talking about the work of the commission, Bynum said, “Reparations, unfortunately, is such a loaded term here in the United States in the 21st century,” according to News 9. He continued, “And a lot of people hear that, and they immediately think, well, ‘People just want checks written to them. I’m against it.’”

The group Justice For Greenwood interpreted Bynum’s remarks as ruling out cash reparations as part of the commission’s work. “Despite launching a ‘reparations’ commission this week, the Mayor dismissed the idea of Black Americans receiving reparations in the form of financial compensation as too polarizing,” the nonprofit wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Even if Bynum is against reparations, another politician is moving in that direction. Congressman Al Green, a Texas Democrat who represents part of the Greater Houston area, is seeking to propose legislation to provide a total of $40 million in compensation to 110-year-old Viola Fletcher and 109-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle, the last two living survivors of the massacre. “I think $10 million apiece is not too much” for each survivor, Congressman Green said, Tulsa World reported. “And I think there ought to be some punitive damages along with compensatory damages. Another $10 million.”

It remains to be seen whether other members of Congress will join Green in supporting reparations for Fletcher and Randle, or if an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into the massacre will result in reparations or other forms of concrete action. But even as the surviving population of the Greenwood massacre grows smaller, hope remains that long-delayed justice will finally come to pass.