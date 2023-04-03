About 48% of employers surveyed by Mercer International Inc. said they would be featuring a salary range in job applications in the next couple of years, Fortune reported. Right now, that percentage is only 17%.

“It seems like a really positive thing for employers to be doing,” Lucy Brown, a DEI and pay equity consulting leader with Mercer, said in an interview with Bloomberg. “Employees who say they’re fairly paid are twice as likely to say they understand why they’re paid what they’re paid.”