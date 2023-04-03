Gen Zers living in the UK aren’t applying for jobs if the salary range isn’t included in the application. An Adobe Future Workforce Study published last year found that 85% of this demographic follows the trend — forcing nearly half of employers to include the figure in job listings.
About 48% of employers surveyed by Mercer International Inc. said they would be featuring a salary range in job applications in the next couple of years, Fortune reported. Right now, that percentage is only 17%.
“It seems like a really positive thing for employers to be doing,” Lucy Brown, a DEI and pay equity consulting leader with Mercer, said in an interview with Bloomberg. “Employees who say they’re fairly paid are twice as likely to say they understand why they’re paid what they’re paid.”
Gen Z employees are more likely to discuss their salary with colleagues. They are also more transparent about their work experiences and have been shown to prioritize life experiences over finances.
Studies have also shown that employees are more prone to switch jobs to obtain a pay raise. Employees who stayed at their current positions were poised to receive a 5.6% raise, while those who did not stay received an average increase of 16.4%, according to a Mercer study, per Fortune.
Up until now, the UK did not have guidelines on salary transparency. Several states in the U.S. force employers to list a pay range in job applications. Coming in June 2026, the EU Pay Transparency Directive will attempt to reduce the gender pay gap.