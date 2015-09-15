Victor Cruz knows a thing or two about winning on the biggest stage. As a former Super Bowl champion and one of the most electrifying wide receivers in recent memory, Cruz made a name for himself with game-breaking plays and, of course, his signature salsa celebration. These days, he’s bringing that same passion to new arenas—both in sports media and as a game day host.

With the NFL season winding down, Cruz has his eyes set on a familiar powerhouse: the Kansas City Chiefs.

“They just always find ways to win—[it’s] really just insane how it happens year in and year out,” he said. “They just figure it out, and they understand how to win games. Teams like that, especially with the quarterback they have, it’s hard to count them out of anything.”

While many teams have shown flashes of dominance this season, Cruz believes Kansas City’s championship pedigree sets them apart. “I actually got them winning it too—going for the three-peat,” he said. “Until you knock them out, they’re kind of like the giant. They’re the giant until you knock them out and put another guy there.”

A Natural Transition to Sports and Entertainment Media

Since retiring from the NFL, Cruz has seamlessly transitioned into a successful career in sports and entertainment media. He’s a regular presence in sports broadcasting, covering the Mountain West Conference for TNT Sports, and has also made a name for himself in entertainment, working with E! News and conducting red carpet interviews.

“I think maybe not like this—maybe not to this magnitude—but I did have an affinity for wanting to do that, right?” Cruz reflected. “I enjoyed having conversations. I enjoyed the back and forth with other athletes or other people in general, especially in the world of actors and celebrities.”

Though he never envisioned himself becoming such a multifaceted media personality, he credits his willingness to embrace new opportunities for his success. “Now, did I think I’d be on TNT doing my own Mountain West conference coverage, doing stuff for E! News and junkets, doing red carpet interviews, and just moving in that world of entertainment as well as sports? Maybe not. But I think I did a good job of not being afraid to put myself out there, just putting my best foot forward, being excited about every opportunity, and really showing my talent.”

His work as a TNT analyst for Mountain West football has been one of his most rewarding endeavors. “I think the best part for me was getting to know the players in the Mountain West, speaking to them after the game, and getting their personalities,” he said. “It was really fun for me, not only to get more acclimated to that particular conference but also to get to know the players. Hopefully, some of those guys will have a chance to compete at the next level in the NFL, so it will be good to meet them down the road as well.”

The New Era of Sports Media

In today’s media landscape, platforms like podcasts and social media have given athletes a direct line to fans, allowing them to control their own narratives. As someone who has lived through the traditional media cycle and the rise of other platforms, Cruz has seen the benefits and the pitfalls of this new era.

“I think, for the better, it’s changed because everyone has a voice now,” he said. “Especially for the athlete—I think more times than not, we’ll do an interview, especially when I was playing, right? You do an interview, you say what you said, you felt one way about it, and then you go home, read the headline, and it’s like, ‘Wait, I said that? But I didn’t mean it like that. I don’t know why they positioned it as if I meant it that way.’ And that’s happened to me multiple times.”

Now, athletes can bypass traditional media filters and speak directly to their fans, ensuring their words aren’t twisted or taken out of context. However, there’s also a downside.

“Where it works negatively sometimes is that everyone has a platform now. The market is oversaturated with guys who feel like they need to say things, and sometimes they say a little bit too much,” he said.

He pointed to instances where players have made controversial statements on their personal platforms, only to face backlash and create distractions for their teams. “It makes it harder for you and your team to stay focused when you’re being asked questions about something you said on a Tuesday on your podcast, on a day off, when you’re worried about a game on Sunday afternoon.”

Bringing the Ultimate Hosting Experience to Game Day

Cruz has also embraced his role as the go-to host for game day gatherings. He’s teamed up with Finish Ultimate Dishwasher Detergent to help fans elevate their game-day hosting. Through the Finish Ultimate Game Day Host Sweepstakes, lucky winners will have the chance to score $10,000 toward their future game day celebrations. For Cruz, it was a natural partnership.

Photo: Team Whistle

“I think they reached out to me to join them in this partnership to really promote the fact that Finish Ultimate is just the leader in what they do,” he said. “As I’ve transitioned into hosting parties at my house—I mean, I’m not cooking, but I got food [laughs]. My mom and my fam do all the cooking—but [Finish Ultimate] just gets those tough stains out.”

The collaboration isn’t just about clean dishes—it’s about creating the ultimate game day experience. Cruz recently teamed up with standout LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers for a special activation that highlights the partnership as well.