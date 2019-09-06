Walmart is recalling thousands of stainless steel water bottles because the lids can eject forcefully and strike people in the face. The recall covers about 850,000 “Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles” sold at Walmart since 2017, CNBC reported. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the bottles pose “serious impact and laceration hazards.”

How many people were injured by the recalled Walmart water bottles?

At least three people have been injured by the recalled water bottles so far. Per the CPSC, the lids may eject forcefully when people try to open the bottles “after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time.” It also stated that two of those customers “suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye.”

Customers who bought the recalled water bottles from Walmart can return them for a full refund

The bottles are identified with the model number 83-662. Although the number isn’t marked on the product itself, it can be seen on the packaging. The silver stainless-steel base, which has a black lid, is also decorated with an Ozark Trail logo on the side of the bottle.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club are committed to the health and safety of our customers and members and to providing products that are safe and compliant, all supported by our health and wellness, product safety, and food safety professionals,” Walmart stated on its website. “In the event of a product recall, we work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from our stores and clubs.”