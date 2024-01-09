Described as one of Denzel Washington’s best character portrayals, the life of drug kingpin Frank Lucas loosely inspired the film “American Gangster.” It was released in 2007, almost 40 years after the real Frank Lucas built an empire from smuggling heroin out of Asia and into the United States. Using American service planes that were returning from the Vietnam War, Lucas established connections with army officials in order to run his business in the city of Harlem.

Lucas’ lifestyle inspired an article written by author Mark Jacobson and published by “New York Magazine.” In the article, which detailed his rise and fall, the film sparked a question for fans: Was “American Gangster” based on a true story?

Who Was Frank Lucas, The American Gangster?

Lucas’ reputation painted him as a major drug dealer in 1970s Harlem. However, his story began in North Carolina. He credited witnessing the murder of his cousin at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan for sparking his life of crime. Richie Roberts, played by Russel Crowe, said that Lucas could very well have killed more people than the KKK through the course of his career.

Ironically, Roberts went on to become a confidant of Lucas after years of investigating him and eventually cracking the case that landed Lucas behind bars. As for how he built his empire, sparked by a vicious killing that led to many more, reports suggest that it was all based on fear. A scene in the film with Washington murdering Tango (played by Idris Elba) in broad daylight speaks to the truth of Lucas’ cutthroat nature (and actually happened in Lucas’ real life).

How Making Connections Secured Lucas’ Empire

This display of power helped Lucas gain the respect of his family, employees and eventually Bumpy “The Godfather of Harlem” Johnson (played by Forest Whitaker). Lucas was then taken under Johnson’s wing, helping him make connections with the Italian mafia. (Lucas later tried to separate himself from the mafia to work on his own although maintaining connections was also on his agenda with a certain someone that worked for the government.)

Details around how Lucas smuggled the drugs have been questioned although reports confirm that a Sergeant Leslie “Ike” Atkinson secured the product. In a retired Vietnam vets story from “Sergeant Smack: The Legendary Lives and Times of Ike Atkinson, Kingpin, and His Band of Brothers,” the origin story of one of the biggest drug kingpins in American history is explored.

The End Of Lucas’ Reign Over Harlem

Though the vet was diligent in finding ways to transport, hollowing furniture and adjusting bag bottoms, the empire would still eventually go up in flames once Lucas was arrested in 1975. Lucas’ career, between 1968 and 1975, would garner over $400 million before coming to an end.

Roberts gained a confession from Lucas’ cousin, despite several members of his family continuing the operation. After Roberts found $10 million worth of heroin on their property, Lucas eventually confessed. That cousin was said to have served life while Lucas had a reduced sentence (due to cooperation) of only six years.

“American Gangster” told a real-life story of fear, violence and connections.