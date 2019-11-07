Fans were shocked after watching Lifetime’s Where is Wendy Williams?, which delves into the former talk show host’s journey after leaving The Wendy Williams Show in 2021. The documentary, which premiered on Saturday, chronicled Williams’ financial struggles, ups and downs in professional/personal/family relationships and decline in health.

Many viewers were conflicted about the documentary. Some were relieved to hear from the talk show host, and others were disturbed by its portrayal of Williams’ health and relationships. Of the latter, many worried about Williams’ closest confidants and empathized with her family’s perspective.

Who is Wendy Williams’ nephew, Travis Finnie?

Viewers consistently wrote on social media about how they thought Williams’ family, particularly her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., nephew, Travis Finnie, and niece, Alex Finnie, seemed to have her best interest in mind.

Alex is a newscaster in Florida, where Travis and Kevin Jr. live. Not much is known about Travis other than that he has a close relationship with Kevin Jr. and once had a close relationship with his aunt.

“Wendy’s son, nephew, and niece are the only ones being real and honest. Her manager and publicist ain’t s**t #WendyWilliams,” one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.

Wendy's son, nephew, and niece are the only ones being real and honest. Her manager and publicist ain't shit #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/oNw5wKdF1H — J. Evans (@J_EvansOfficial) February 25, 2024

Other users criticized Williams’ team and praised Alex and others for their involvement.

I hope Shawn knows this is not a good look. Letting her drink when you know she shouldn’t! And her poor niece, she has good instincts… #WhereIsWendyWilliams? #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/kLl1Jkut8B — Afiya The Diva (@afiyathediva) February 26, 2024

I really like Wendy’s niece! She’s about the only one that I trust around her tbh. #WendyWilliams #wendy #WhereIsWendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/QjZHr389vO — This is why I Rock! (@ItsKingsWorld) February 26, 2024

Wendy’s nephew , Travis, has a LOT of sense.



You can tell he’s legit sad about what’s going on. — Thique (@xogeeuh) February 26, 2024

It really saddens me that it's the industry & the court system that pulled her away from her family. It was never about Wendy the person, just Wendy the talent & cash cow. Seeing her with her son & nephew was nice. Yet the sadness in their faces was telling. #WhereIsWendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/7TmQoSh4fc — Creative Queen (@NikkiTruZen) February 26, 2024

Wendy needs her family! Her son, father, Sister, and niece and nephew! And that’s it! #WhereIsWendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/P4ofqkU4u3 — Cherelle (@Cherell20742252) February 26, 2024

Others believe the documentary shouldn’t have been released.

Why the niece googling her aunt everyday ?



Put that energy into being present checking on Wendy Williams everyday and making sure she's good and not hitting those Google schmoogle concern pictures



Keep an eye on her not Google #FreeWendyWilliams #whereiswendywilliams pic.twitter.com/Z0gQ7EwrAg — Alberto reyes (@ROMEO_JAAR) February 25, 2024

I won’t be watching the Wendy Williams doc, i don’t care if her niece is doing a press tour on Wendy wanting this film out she clearly is not in her right mind to agree to anything. Wendy would never want her demise to be televised like this. This is some money hungry shit — tequilamami (@mariej876) February 25, 2024

Where is Wendy Williams? is available on-demand.